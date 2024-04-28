Real Madrid 1-0 Real Sociedad (Apr 26, 2024) Game Analysis

Arda Güler scored to earn a second-string Actual Madrid facet a 1-0 win at Actual Sociedad on Friday, shifting the LaLiga leaders a step nearer to a record-extending thirty sixth Spanish title.

With 5 video games remaining, Actual climbed to 84 factors and prolonged their result in 14 factors over second-placed Barcelona, who’ve a sport in hand and host Valencia on Monday.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, extra (U.S.)

Actual supervisor Carlo Ancelotti made 9 modifications to the staff who beat Barca 3-2 on Sunday, resting key gamers like Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos forward of their Champions League semi-final towards Bayern Munich and his facet did simply sufficient to safe the three factors.

“It was clear that everybody thought we had been coming right here for a stroll,” Ancelotti instructed reporters. “The one ones who did not suppose so had been the gamers. That they had dedication and angle. That they had the need and enthusiasm to maintain profitable.”

Six-placed Actual Sociedad, combating for a Europa League spot, dominated possession underneath pouring rain in northern Spain and had a couple of good probabilities saved by Actual keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The guests made the many of the solely probability that they had within the first half, when 19-year-old Turkish midfielder Güler, making his first begin for Actual after signing from Fenerbahce, turned house Dani Carvajal’s cross within the twenty ninth minute.

Three minutes later Takefusa Kubo thought he had scored the equaliser with a tidy end from shut vary, however the referee dominated the objective out after recognizing a foul within the build-up following a VAR examine.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser after the break however had one other objective dominated out, a strike from Mikel Merino who was offside, and a shot from the sting of the field by Beñat Turrientes was saved by the impressed Arrizabalaga.

Actual Madrid virtually ended up extending their lead in a while, with Álex Remiro making a superb reflex save to disclaim Eduardo Camavinga’s strike from shut vary.

“Now we have a spectacular squad. They’ve this angle that they really feel like they must win each sport. There are 4 factors left to clinch the LaLiga title and we’re very shut,” Ancelotti stated.