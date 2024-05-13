Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United (May 12, 2024) Game Analysis

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard capitalised on dreadful Manchester United defending to safe a 1-0 win on Sunday that noticed his aspect provisionally overtake Manchester Metropolis atop the Premier League and assured the title race will go all the way down to the ultimate day.

Whereas Arsenal, who gained for simply the second time at Outdated Trafford of their previous 17 visits, have 86 factors with one sport left within the tightest title race in years, holders Metropolis stay within the driving seat with 85 factors and two matches to play.

Metropolis, who’re aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title, can retake the lead after they play at Arsenal’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

“I’m going to be the most important fan of Tottenham ever,” Arsenal’s Kai Havertz advised Sky Sports activities. “Let’s hope for the very best.

“We did not have our greatest sport however we would have liked the three factors and we’ve it now, so we could be pleased. We have now to win each single sport as Metropolis are at all times maintaining the strain on,” he added. “It’s so good to be within the race and each week it’s a must to play at your finest. Once you do it, it feels even higher.”

Trossard scored within the twentieth minute when Havertz sauntered, barely challenged, into house on the proper earlier than sending the ball into the field for Trossard to tuck dwelling.

Heads turned to examine for an offside flag however Casemiro — just lately moved from midfield into United’s injury-depleted again line — had slowly moved out from the field and stored Havertz onside after goalkeeper André Onana launched the ball upfield.

Trossard’s objective proved sufficient to earn Arsenal all three factors. Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Photos

United supervisor Erik ten Hag was left shaking his head in frustration.

“Clearly, we solely have one goal, to win the league,” Trossard advised Sky. “We have now performed our job right now and will probably be as much as the final sport and that’s what we’re aiming for.”

The sport swung from finish to finish over a remaining tense couple of minutes, with Onana leaping to push away photographs from Arsenal substitute Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice.

United, who have been hoping to bounce again after a woeful 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Monday, are eighth with two video games left. They path sixth-placed Newcastle by three factors of their quest for a European berth subsequent season, organising a key showdown when the Magpies go to Outdated Trafford on Wednesday.

Ten Hag stated it might be “very damaging” to overlook Europe.

“That’s the state of affairs we’re in, however nonetheless we will get there,” he advised reporters. “We have now to take the accountability, we’ve to battle for it, and everybody is aware of this.”

Trossard’s objective was the 82nd Ten Hag’s workforce has conceded this season in all competitions — their most in a single marketing campaign since 1970-71.

United loved loads of the ball within the remaining third and had 14 photographs to Arsenal’s 11, however struggled to create many high quality possibilities.

Alejandro Garnacho was United’s largest menace, notably within the second half. He launched one shot broad and despatched one other into the aspect netting earlier than hanging his head in frustration.

The visiting followers, whose singing didn’t let up all night, erupted on the remaining whistle after a sport that was tighter than predicted. Not even the torrential downpour may dampen their celebration after the job performed by Mikel Arteta’s workforce.

“We would have liked a outcome right now in a very tough place,” Arteta stated. “Our historical past was not in favour of a outcome right now, there was a lot at stake and we’re pleased with the outcome.”

Arsenal claimed their 18th clear sheet within the league this season, whereas Sunday’s victory was their twenty seventh within the league this season — a mark topped solely in 1970-71 (29 wins) and 1930-31 (28).

United have misplaced 19 video games in all competitions this season, their most since 1978-79 (additionally 19).

Arsenal host Everton of their season finale, whereas Metropolis are at dwelling to West Ham.