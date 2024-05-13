Hawks land No. 1 pick – NBC4 Washington

In one of many least-anticipated NBA draft lottery’s in current reminiscence, the ping pong balls bounced within the Atlanta Hawks’ favor.

The Hawks will decide No. 1 general within the 2024 NBA Draft after successful the lottery on Sunday.

Atlanta had only a 3% probability of selecting first after getting into the lottery with the Tenth-best odds. That is the primary time in franchise historical past that the Hawks have gained the lottery. The Hawks completed 36-46 final season, shedding within the play-in recreation to overlook the playoffs for the primary time since 2020.

Behind the Hawks, the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs rounded out the top-four picks. The Detroit Pistons, who entered the lottery with the very best odds, dropped to the No. 5 decide.

This is the complete outcomes from the lottery:

Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards Houston Rockets (through Brooklyn Nets) San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets Portland Path Blazers San Antonio Spurs (through Toronto Raptors) Memphis Grizzlies Utah Jazz Chicago Bulls Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder (through Houston Rockets) Sacramento Kings Portland Path Blazers (through Golden State Warriors)

Who would be the No. 1 decide within the 2024 NBA Draft? Who’re the highest prospects?

Final 12 months, the prize awaiting the lottery-winning San Antonio Spurs was apparent. Victor Wembanyama was the consensus prime decide, and he validated that choice by unanimously successful Rookie of the Yr.

There’s is not the identical conviction on the prime of the draft in 2024, which is able to depart the Hawks with an fascinating choice.

The worldwide trio of Zaccharie Risacher (6-foot-9 ahead from France), Alexandre Sarr (7-foot-1 massive from France) and Nikola Subject (6-foot-6 guard from Serbia) will probably be in consideration. Then there’s collegiate stars Donovan Clingan (UConn middle), Stephon Fortress (UConn guard), Reed Sheppard (Kentucky guard) and Rob Dillingham (Kentucky guard). Moreover, G League Ignite standouts Matas Buzelis (6-foot-11 ahead) and Ron Holland (6-foot-8 ahead) might be within the combine.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

For the primary time for the reason that league shortened the draft to 2 rounds, the NBA will make picks over two nights.

The primary spherical is about for Wednesday, June 26, adopted by the second spherical on Thursday, June 27.

The place is the 2024 NBA Draft?

Each days of the draft will happen in New York Metropolis, however every night time will probably be held at a special location.

The primary spherical will probably be held at Barclays Heart, dwelling of the Brooklyn Nets. Then, the second spherical will probably be at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan.

Full 2024 NBA Draft order

With the lottery now accomplished, the complete order of the 30 first-round picks is about.

This is the complete first-round NBA draft order: