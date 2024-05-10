Baby, baby, baby: Justin and Hailey Bieber expecting their first child together

Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be mother and father.

The couple introduced the information on Thursday on Instagram, each sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber’s rising stomach.

In addition they posted a collection of photographs that present the “Yummy” singer, 30, taking photographs of his 27-year-old spouse, who’s wearing an all-white lace robe. Justin Bieber can be seen lovingly holding onto Hailey Bieber’s stomach in a single snapshot.

This would be the first youngster for the couple, who’ve been married for six years.

Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber attend The Metropolitan Museum of Artwork’s Costume Institute profit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Photograph by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

In 2018, Justin Bieber introduced on his Instagram web page that the pair had turn into engaged, writing, “Hailey I’m soooo in love with all the things about you! So dedicated to spending my life attending to know each single a part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

“You’re the love of my life,” he added on the time. “I would not wish to spend it with anyone else.”

Only a few months after saying their engagement, the couple secretly tied the knot at a New York courthouse.

In 2019, they wed once more in a lavish ceremony with household and mates at a luxurious resort in Bluffton, South Carolina.

“He is an unimaginable, wonderful man, and such a great companion to undergo life with,” Hailey Bieber informed Elle in a 2020 interview.

“There isn’t any one else I’d have ever needed to spend my life with besides him,” she added. “So I am fortunate.”

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2024 Cable Information Community, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Firm. All rights reserved.