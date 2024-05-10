How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 2 livestream options, more

Josh Inexperienced #8 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball towards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder through the second quarter in Recreation One of many Western Convention Second Spherical Playoffs at Paycom Heart on Might 07, 2024 in Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma. Joshua Gateley/Getty Photographs



Recreation 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs sequence can be performed tonight. The Thunder dominated Luka Doncic’s Mavericks in Recreation 1, leaving with a 117-95 victory.

Maintain studying beneath for all the data it is advisable watch the Mavericks vs. Thunder recreation tonight.

How and when to observe the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Recreation 2

Recreation 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs sequence can be performed on Might 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on ESPN and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured beneath.

Learn how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Recreation 2 with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry ESPN, otherwise you’ve lower the wire together with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch right this moment’s recreation. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll watch right this moment’s recreation stay.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective approach to stream the Mavericks vs. Thunder recreation

If you do not have cable TV that features ESPN, one of the crucial cost-effective methods to stream right this moment’s recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at right this moment’s recreation, you will want a subscription to the Blue tier, which incorporates entry to your native community affiliate’s stay feed (excluding CBS). To degree up your protection and get entry to NBA playoff video games broadcast on ESPN and TNT, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier plan.

The Blue tier is $45 per thirty days. The Sling’s Orange + Blue tier prices $60 per thirty days, however the platform is at the moment providing $25 off the primary month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the primary month.

There’s additionally an NBA playoffs bundle deal the place it can save you $30 whenever you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is our best choice to stream the NBA Playoffs .

. There are 40 channels to observe in whole, together with ABC, NBC and Fox (the place accessible).

You get entry to NBA video games airing on TNT.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Thunder recreation totally free with Fubo



You too can catch right this moment’s recreation on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to ABC and ESPN, along with virtually each NFL recreation subsequent season.

To look at the NBA Playoffs with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or laptop. Along with NBA basketball, you will have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will wish to take into account including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Additional bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with stay video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Additional channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 per thirty days ($70 for the primary month).

Prime options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo, you’ll be able to cancel anytime.

The Professional tier consists of over 190 channels, so there’s one thing for everybody to take pleasure in.

Fubo consists of most channels you will want to observe stay sports activities, together with CBS (not accessible via Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different units.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Mavericks vs. Thunder recreation stay

You’ll be able to watch right this moment’s recreation with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch right this moment’s recreation, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 per thirty days after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Boston, MA – Might 7: Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes up towards Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus within the fourth quarter. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe through Getty Photographs



Convention semifinals schedule

The convention semifinals is a best-of-seven sequence starting on Might 4, 2024.

Jap Convention

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Recreation 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

• Recreation 2: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Thursday, Might 9 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Saturday, Might 11 (8:30 ET, ABC)

• Recreation 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, Might 13 (7 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, Might 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, Might 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Boston leads the sequence 1-0

* = If mandatory

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Recreation 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

• Recreation 2: Pacers vs. Knicks, Wednesday, Might 8 (8 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 3: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, Might 10 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 4: Knicks vs. Pacers, Sunday, Might 12 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Recreation 5: Pacers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, Might 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, Might 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Pacers vs. Knicks, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

New York leads the sequence 1-0

* = If mandatory

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis vs. (5) Dallas

• Recreation 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

• Recreation 2: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Thursday, Might 9 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 3: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, Might 11 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Recreation 4: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Monday, Might 13 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 5: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Wednesday, Might 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, Might 18 (8:30 ET, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Monday, Might 20 (8:30 ET, TNT) *

Oklahoma leads the sequence 1-0

* = If mandatory

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Recreation 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Recreation 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

• Recreation 3: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Friday, Might 10 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 4: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, Might 12 (8 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 5: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Tuesday, Might 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, Might 16 (8:30, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Minnesota leads sequence 2-0

* = If mandatory

First spherical schedule

Beneath are the outcomes for the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jap Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Recreation 1: Celtics 114, Warmth 94

• Recreation 2: Warmth 111, Celtics 101

• Recreation 3: Celtics 104, Warmth 84

• Recreation 4: Celtics 102, Warmth 88

• Recreation 5: Celtics 118, Warmth 84

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Recreation 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Recreation 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Recreation 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Recreation 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Recreation 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Recreation 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Recreation 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Recreation 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Recreation 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Recreation 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Recreation 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Recreation 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Recreation 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Recreation 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Recreation 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Recreation 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Recreation 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Recreation 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Recreation 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Recreation 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Recreation 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Recreation 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Recreation 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Recreation 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Recreation 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Recreation 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Recreation 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Recreation 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Recreation 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Recreation 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Recreation 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Recreation 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Recreation 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Recreation 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Recreation 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Recreation 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Recreation 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Recreation 6: Mavericks 114, Mavericks 101

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start June 6, airing on ABC.