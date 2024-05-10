Justin and Hailey Bieber announce pregnancy in Instagram post

Justin and Hailey Bieber introduced they’re anticipating a toddler in an Instagram publish Thursday.

Hailey is a bit more than six months pregnant, a spokesperson instructed NBC Information.

The Instagram slideshow publish started with a video of what appears to be the Biebers renewing their wedding ceremony vows in a subject. A tune, which seems to characteristic Justin singing, performs over the clip of the pair as they kiss and drink.

The video additionally options a number of zoom-ins to Hailey’s pregnant stomach, which she exhibits off fashionably beneath a white, lacy gown coupled with a lace head overlaying.

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, married in September 2018. A second wedding ceremony ceremony was held a 12 months later.

The publish options 4 extra images from the shoot, together with two of Justin showing to snap a shot of Hailey’s stomach, one of many couple kissing and considered one of Justin standing behind Hailey with the give attention to her abdomen.

Hailey’s publish is captioned solely with Justin’s username.

Notable bestie Kendall Jenner and her Jenner and Kardashian sisters have been fast to touch upon the publish, celebrating the couple’s information.

“ahhhh right here come the tears once more,” Kendall Jenner wrote in a remark with a crimson coronary heart emoji.

The pop singer and the Rhode magnificence model founder have confronted a lot of well being issues since their 2018 nuptials. Hailey introduced in 2022 that, after she had strokelike signs, a small blood clot was present in her mind. Later that 12 months, Justin introduced he had been identified with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.