Barcelona 1-0 Cádiz (Apr 13, 2024) Game Analysis

João Félix netted a superb bicycle kick to earn depleted Barcelona a 1-0 La Liga win at relegation-threatened Cádiz on Saturday as supervisor Xavi Hernandez rested key gamers forward of their Champions League quarterfinal in opposition to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barça moved to 70 factors, eight behind leaders Actual Madrid, whom they’ll face in El Clasico on the Santiago Bernabeu subsequent weekend.

They’re two factors forward of third-placed Girona, who misplaced 3-1 at fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

“We knew we might undergo right here,” Barcelona supervisor Xavi Hernandez mentioned in his post-match information convention. “Cádiz are a nicely organised and aggressive aspect. It was a very skilled efficiency.

“We wished to win to maintain the strain on Actual Madrid. It wasn’t simple but it surely’s three vital factors. We’re combating for LaLiga, we wish to compete. It isn’t in our arms but it surely’s as much as us to try to lower the hole on Madrid. There’s ambition, dedication … Everyone seems to be up for it. I’m pleased with the crew.”

João Félix’s spectacular objective was sufficient to offer Barcelona victory over Cádiz. Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press through Getty Photographs

Barça dominated the early levels and Félix scored the winner within the thirty seventh minute with a surprising strike, pouncing on a rebound from a nook to acrobatically volley residence.

The Portuguese ahead, on mortgage from Atletico Madrid, had scored a bicycle kick in his earlier go to to Cádiz, a 3-2 loss final season with the capital membership.

“I assume this stadium provides me luck. It wasn’t deliberate, I simply reacted and it occurred. What an awesome feeling it was and even higher with a win this time,” Félix advised Movistar Plus+.

“We made an excellent sport from the beginning, it’s a very troublesome stadium to play at. We have been good up-front early and good on defence in a while, after they made a run as they’re combating for salvation.”

Added Xavi: “João Félix is a participant with baggage of expertise. He’s completely happy right here. It is an awesome objective, however past that it was how he pressed and the way he understood when to go outdoors and when to go inside.

“We give him that freedom of motion to deliver his expertise out and it was a beautiful efficiency tonight. He has made the objective himself.”

Cádiz are 18th within the standings on 25 factors, third backside and three factors behind Seventeenth-placed Celta who’re simply outdoors the relegation zone.

As Actual and Atletico each received whereas resting common starters forward of key Champions League clashes, Barça boss Xavi took that call to the intense and made eight adjustments to the crew who fought again to win at PSG on Wednesday.

Lacking Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gündogan and João Cancelo, nevertheless, they did simply sufficient to earn their sixth consecutive win in all competitions and lengthen their unbeaten run to 13 aggressive matches.

Aside from Félix’s aerial effort and a goal-line clearance by Cádiz defender Victor Chust from a Fermin Torres shot, Barça didn’t do a lot and have been saved by impressed goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen who made key saves to frustrate Cádiz.

Info from Reuters and ESPN’s Sam Marsden contributed to this report.