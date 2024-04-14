Cádiz vs Barcelona, La Liga: Match Thread, Live Updates

FULL-TIME, Cádiz 0-1 Barcelona: A second of magic by João Félix determined a really tough match for Barça, who struggled towards a well-organized staff however nonetheless discovered a method to win. Barça’s distant title likelihood is nonetheless alive forward of subsequent week’s El Clásico, and their finest gamers obtained a very good relaxation and averted damage forward of Tuesday’s Champions League decider towards PSG. Not an ideal evening, however a very good evening.

54’ GOAL DISALLOWED: Cádiz equalize by way of Juanmi, however the aim is dominated out for a transparent offside.

SECOND HALF KICKOFF! Cádiz 0-1 Barcelona: Again underway in Cádiz!

HALFTIME, Cádiz 0-1 Barcelona: A much-changed Barça facet struggled for a lot of the interval and couldn’t create actual probabilities till João Félix’s unbelievable opener, which set the tone for a robust end that nearly had a second aim from Fermín López cleared off the road. Barça are successful on the half, however they need to play higher to complete the job within the last interval.

37’ GOAL!!! Cádiz 0-1 Barcelona (Félix): BARÇA TAKE THE LEAD!!! An unbelievable opening aim out of nowhere as Marcos Alonso sends a nook into the field that’s deflected on the close to publish and falls completely to João Félix who BICYCLE KICKS it dwelling!!! WHAT A GOAL!!!

KICKOFF! Cádiz 0-0 Barcelona: And we’re underway in Cádiz!

WELCOME TO THE NUEVO MIRANDILLA!!! The comfortable dwelling of Cádiz in stunning Andalusia is the positioning of massive La Liga conflict between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one needing all three factors to remain alive within the title race earlier than subsequent week’s monster El Clásico, but it surely received’t be simple towards a Cádiz staff in good kind and in determined want of a consequence of their battle towards relegation. This needs to be enjoyable, and also you’re welcome to hitch us to observe and remark all of the motion. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Beginning XI: Ter Stegen; Fort, Cubarsí, Christensen, Alonso; Fermín, Romeu, Roberto; Ferran, Roque, Félix (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Astralaga (GK), Araujo, Faye, Kounde, Casadó, De Jong, Gündogan, Pedri, Raphinha, Yamal, Guiu

CÁDIZ

Beginning XI: Ledesma; Carcelén, Chust, Ousou, Hernández; Navarro, Alcaraz, Fernández, Sobrino; Ramos, Juanmi (4-4-2)

Substitutes: Gil (GK), Zaldua, Fali, Meré, Pires, Samassékou, Alejo, Escalante, Machís, Guardiola, Roger, Gómez

MATCH INFO

Competitors/Spherical: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 31

Date/Time: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cádiz, Spain

Referee: Juan Luis Pulido Santana

VAR: Francisco Hernández Maeso

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar (Spain), others

On-line: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

