Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live updates: Vinicius Jr penalty secures 2-2 draw in Champions League semi-final
Harry Kane loved that. You possibly can inform from his expression – and with 43 objectives in 43 video games throughout all competitions this season, it is no marvel. The Bayern Munich striker has simply been speaking to TNT Sports activities:
💬 “It is slightly disappointing. As soon as we have got 2-1 forward we had two or three good probabilities, particularly from set-plays. However we anticipated a troublesome recreation. Actual Madrid can punish you with one or two actions, like they did. General, it is all to play for subsequent week.
“It has been a superb season to date…I am not simply right here for a one-off yr however the expectation initially of the season was to to win trophies, and it hasn’t gone our approach within the Bundesliga and within the Cup.
“However the Champions League is the most important one of all of them. So if we are able to in some way get our arms on that one, then in fact it will be a tremendous season.
“You already know, these are the large, large video games beneath beneath the lights. The ambiance was unimaginable and I am positive the Bernabeu would be the similar subsequent week. So that is precisely why I need to be enjoying in these large video games and large moments.”
