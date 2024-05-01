Billie Eilish in San Jose: Presale Code Info for SAP Center

Billie Eilish is on a sizzling streak after her latest Oscar win for the whisper-sung ballad from Barbie, “What Was I Made For?” And at this time, the singer introduced a world tour to assist her upcoming album Hit Me Exhausting and Tender, which drops Could 17.

Eilish stops within the Bay Space on Dec. 10 and 11 at San Jose’s SAP Heart. The Stay Nation-produced tour kicks off in Quebec in September and ends in Dublin, Eire in July 2025.

At Coachella and in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Eilish teased new music from Hit Me Exhausting and Tender. Going by the snippets she’s shared, the album seems to usher in a assured, sensual period of proudly owning her queerness, which she lately spoke about in-depth in a Rolling Stone cowl story.

Tickets for the tour go on sale for American Specific cardholders on Tuesday, April 30 (at midday for Dec 10, and 1 p.m. for Dec 11). An artist presale additionally begins at the moment; a promo code can be despatched out by way of Eilish’s mailing record, the sign-up for which is on the backside of her web site. Remaining tickets for the 2 San Jose dates go on sale to most people on Friday, Could 3, at midday and 1 p.m. respectively.

To discourage scalping, tickets to Eilish’s tour could be resold at their unique value, not for a revenue, via Ticketmaster’s Face Worth Alternate. Eilish can also be making an effort to make the tour extra environmentally sustainable by lowering single-use plastics and inspiring followers to make use of public transit. A portion of North American ticket gross sales will go to environmental nonprofit REVERB.