Billy Joel sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with Christie Brinkley in crowd – NBC New York

An uptown lady was seen in her uptown world.

Effectively, technically it was midtown.

Billy Joel’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley was noticed at Madison Sq. Backyard throughout the Piano Man’s live performance on Friday, dancing to the music that was based mostly on her.

The 70-year-old mannequin was proven on the video board throughout the music as she danced and smiled whereas within the crowd. A fan captured the second on video and posted it to TikTok with the caption, “40 years later and your ex man continues to be grinning at you want that whereas he sings the music he wrote about how wealthy and sizzling you’re?”

Brinkley posted a montage of movies from the live performance, together with a clip of her and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook dinner singing “Uptown Woman.”

The hit music was launched in 1983, with the unique supply of inspiration of the music being debated at occasions. When Joel first wrote the music, he was courting mannequin Elle MacPherson and titled the music “Uptown Ladies” in spite of everything fashions in Manhattan. Joel stated on “The Howard Stern Present” in 2010 that when he started courting Brinkley, he made the music singular.

“I contacted Christie in a while down the highway after Elle and I had stopped courting,” Joel instructed Stern. “Then I began courting Christie, and moderately than it being about all these completely different women, she grew to become the uptown lady. I began writing it about one particular person.”

Brinkley starred within the “Uptown Woman” music video alongside Joel. The 2 married in 1985 and divorced in 1994.

Their daughter, 38-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, was additionally in attendance on the live performance. She appeared on stage together with her father for a duet, singing “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” and “To Sir With Love.”

Joel, 74, was performing the one hundred and first present of his month-to-month residency at Madison Sq. Backyard, the place he has carried out sold-out live shows as soon as a month since 2014. The ultimate present of his enviornment run is ready for July 26.

Many stars have made cameo appearances throughout the residency, with Jerry Seinfeld and Sting showing on stage on the one centesimal present in March.

This time, an uptown lady got here to see a downtown man.

Brinkley mentioned being referred to as the music’s title character with Yahoo in 2019.

“Being the ‘Uptown Woman’ was actually enjoyable and it stays actually enjoyable to have a theme music,” Brinkley instructed Yahoo. “You understand, you go into tennis and so they play it. You go right here or on a chat present and so they play it as you stroll out. It is actually enjoyable to have a theme music, you recognize? What number of (individuals) get to have that?”

Billy Joel is “Movin’ Out” of MSG! The legendary musician introduced the tip of his 10-year residency in Manhattan — here is when he’ll play his remaining present. NBC New York’s Andrew Siff reviews.