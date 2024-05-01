News
Billy Joel Serenades Ex-Wife Christie Brinkley With ‘Uptown Girl’
Christie Brinkley‘s been residing in an uptown world!
The 70-year-old mannequin was noticed within the viewers at her ex-husband Billy Joel’s Madison Sq. Backyard present on Friday (April 26), and in a fan TikTok video, Brinkley is seen smiling and dancing alongside to the 1983 hit, “Uptown Lady.”
“Billy Joel wrote ‘Uptown Lady’ about his then-partner Christie Brinkley,” learn textual content over the clip. “Tonight she watched him sing the track he wrote about her to all of Madison Sq. Backyard.”
In his 2014 biography, Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography, Joel revealed that he initially wrote the traditional about the entire fashions in Manhattan, however modified the initially plural title of the track to singular when he started relationship Brinkley. Brinkley and Joel tied the knot in 1985 and welcomed their daughter Alexa Ray Joel that very same 12 months. They have been married for almost a decade earlier than divorcing in 1994.
Earlier this 12 months, Joel unveiled his first single in almost 20 years, “Flip the Lights Again On,” which he carried out on the 2024 Grammy Awards. “The melody, the chords, the chord development, even the time signature was one thing that struck me instantly, and that’s how I relate to music,” he beforehand shared of writing the track with Freddy Wexler. “This specific lyric on this track, I’ve had these ideas, I may have written these lyrics verbatim. I’ve chewed on these phrases and I’ve considered these phrases, and I’ve mentioned these phrases earlier than. It was all type of falling into place — and who am I to struggle that?”
