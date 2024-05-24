Black Ops 6′ Set at Activision, First Teaser Revealed

The “Name of Obligation” franchise is increasing. Microsoft’s Activision revealed new title “Name of Obligation: Black Ops 6” Thursday, together with a teaser for the beforehand unannounced first-person-shooter recreation.

Although no different particulars have been revealed, the sport developer guarantees extra data to come back out of Xbox Video games Showcase in June, which might be adopted by a “Black Ops 6 Direct” presentation. Each occasions might be livestreamed.

“Name of Obligation: Black Ops 6” is the primary new “Name of Obligation” recreation to be launched since “Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Battle” launched in 2020. That title within the navy recreation franchise was developed by Treyarch and Raven Software program and printed by Activision.

The primary “Name of Obligation” recreation debuted in 2003, developed by Infinity Ward. A number of spinoffs and codecs have been launched since coming from different builders together with then by Treyarch and Sledgehammer Video games.

The 2024 Xbox Video games Showcase, which can start streaming at 10 a.m. PT on June 9, will mark the corporate’s first showcase post-merger with Activision Blizzard, and can embrace information from throughout studios Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Sport Studios, along with titles from Microsoft’s third-party companions.

The Xbox Video games Showcase takes place throughout the weekend of online game business conference Summer time Sport Fest, which kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles.

Watch the “Name of Obligation: Black Ops 6” teaser through the video beneath.