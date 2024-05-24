Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: What the trailer reaveals

The long-awaited affirmation of the most recent chapter of the Name of Obligation: Black Ops franchise has arrived. Name of Obligation: Black Ops 6 is coming quickly.

In line with callofduty.com, “official strains of communication have begun,” and the total reveal will come throughout the Xbox Video games Showcase at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, June 9.

This information has been hotly anticipated and long-awaited: two years, to be exact. That is how way back the official play-testing for the sport started.

To date, not a lot is thought about this latest addition to the Black Ops franchise, however there’s a teaser trailer to carry you over till the massive information drops on June 9.

Will there be a Name of Obligation: Black Ops 6?

Sure. 4 years after the discharge of Name of Obligation: Chilly Conflict and after two years of play testing, Black Ops 6 has been introduced with the discharge of a trailer.

Name of Obligation: Black Ops 6 trailer

The teaser trailer for Name of Obligation: Black Ops 6 is right here and whereas it does not provide up an immense quantity of data on what’s to come back, it does have a number of nuggets of information.

Official emblem and canopy artwork for the sport.

The gameplay/story will happen throughout the Gulf Conflict from 1990-1991.

A returning character, Russell Adler, was teased, that means this may very well be a direct follow-up to 2020’s Black Ops Chilly Conflict.

That is all we all know for certain for now. Tune into the Xbox Video games Showcase at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on June 9 to seek out out extra.

For extra data on the showcase and to join alerts, go to www.xbox.com.

Name of Obligation Black Ops 6 launch date

No official launch date for Name of Obligation: Black Ops 6 has been introduced. You possibly can search for clues within the teaser trailer at www.callofduty.com.

Tune into the Xbox Showcase on Sunday, June 9, for extra particulars.

Will Black Ops 6 be on PS4?

Sure. Black Ops 6 will likely be on PS4 and different PlayStation consoles, Xbox and PC.

