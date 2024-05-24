Connect with us

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: What the trailer reaveals

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: What the trailer reaveals
The long-awaited affirmation of the most recent chapter of the Name of Obligation: Black Ops franchise has arrived. Name of Obligation: Black Ops 6 is coming quickly.

In line with callofduty.com, “official strains of communication have begun,” and the total reveal will come throughout the Xbox Video games Showcase at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, June 9.

This information has been hotly anticipated and long-awaited: two years, to be exact. That is how way back the official play-testing for the sport started.

To date, not a lot is thought about this latest addition to the Black Ops franchise, however there’s a teaser trailer to carry you over till the massive information drops on June 9.

