Boeser’s hat trick helps Canucks rally for OT victory against Predators in Game 4

J.T. Miller had three assists for the Canucks, the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Silovs made 27 saves in his playoff debut with Thatcher Demko out week to week and Casey DeSmith scratched earlier on Sunday with an undisclosed damage.

Mark Jankowski, Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, the primary wild card from the Western Convention. Juuse Saros made 16 saves.

“We felt like we performed a extremely good recreation for 55 minutes,” Predators captain Roman Josi stated. “We simply didn’t get the win. That’s simply what occurs generally. It’s 3-1 within the sequence. We’re happening the street. We have to win one on the street. We’ve accomplished it earlier than.”

Boeser gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the primary interval with a one-timer from backside of left circle off a cross-crease cross from Miller on Vancouver’s first shot of recreation.

“They’ve performed very well the final two video games, Nashville,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet stated. “Who’s kidding who? We had some moments within the final two video games the place we hung in there, however we undoubtedly should right some issues. I’m making an attempt to be as sincere as potential. I’m joyful for the blokes. I’m joyful, however we all know we’ve acquired to play higher and we’ve acquired to get some guys going.”

Jankowski tied it 1-1 at 5:34, redirecting Jeremy Lauzon’s slap shot from the excessive slot previous Silovs.

Nyquist gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 5:21 of the second interval. He stored on a 2-on-1 rush with Forsberg and beat Silovs with a wrist shot above the shoulder from the correct circle.

Forsberg pushed it to 3-1 simply 12 seconds into the third interval when Josi’s cross-crease cross deflected in off his skate on the proper submit.

“We’re going through elimination,” Forsberg stated. “We’ve acquired to go there and win a recreation and maintain ourselves alive. We did it the final time we have been down there, so we all know what it takes. We’ve clearly stored investing on this sequence. Clearly, tonight didn’t go the way in which we wished however on the similar time, all of these hits and all of the investing, they’re taking that with them too. Only one recreation to go there and attempt to win it after which come again and see you guys once more.”