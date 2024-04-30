Canucks win Game 4 in OT, take 3-1 series lead over Predators

The Nashville Predators had each alternative to shut out Recreation 4 on Sunday at Bridgestone Enviornment, however did not.

The Vancouver Canucks took benefit, scoring twice within the closing three minutes of regulation with the web empty to pressure extra time, then successful Recreation 4 4-3 on an Elias Lindholm aim 61 seconds into the additional interval to depart Nashville shocked.

The Preds led 3-1 after a Filip Forsberg aim early within the third interval and held the lead till Brock Boeser scored twice, as soon as with 2:49 left and once more with six seconds left in regulation, to pressure OT.

Lindholm then completed a chance at 1:01 of extra time to provide Vancouver the victory and a 3-1 collection lead.

Recreation 5 is Tuesday in Vancouver, with a 9 p.m. Central scheduled puck drop. Recreation 5 shall be an elimination sport for the Predators.

Extra time

Canucks win on Elias Lindholm aim

Playoff extra time!

The puck has dropped in extra time interval No. 1 at Bridgestone Enviornment.

third interval

Canucks rating once more with 6 seconds left to tie sport at 3-3, pressure OT in Recreation 4

Brock Boeser has a hat trick, and Vancouver has tied the sport at 3-3 with seconds remaining.

Powerful play by Gus Nyquist, falling alongside the boards and making a digital 6-on-4 for that closing sequence.

OT upcoming.

On each targets, Vancouver was capable of transfer the puck throughout the crease space. Nashville did not do an excellent job in any respect in defending the instant area in entrance of Juuse Saros.

Predators 3, Canucks 2 at 17:11 of the third interval | Brock Boeser scores 6-on-5 to chop Nashville’s result in 1

The Canucks rating with the web empty to chop the Preds’ result in 3-2. Brock Boeser has his second aim.

Predators 3, Canucks 1 at 12 seconds of the third interval | Filip Forsberg scores off his skate

The third interval begins on a 4-on-4, and Roman Josi races previous a falling Canucks participant and will get a shot on aim. The rebound spills out to Filip Forsberg, and the puck hits off of Forsberg’s proper skate and into the web.

That was fairly the begin to the ultimate interval. No problem. Nashville leads 3-1.

Forsberg positively nudged his skate ahead a bit, but it surely’s dominated a very good aim.

2nd interval

Predators lead 2-1 after 40 minutes

Nashville is enjoying a punishing sport, and Juuse Saros has made a pair good saves. Arturs Silovs has been strong on the opposite finish.

Cannot underestimate the significance of the subsequent interval for Nashville.

Predators 2, Canucks 1 at 5:21 of the second interval | Gus Nyquist buries an opportunity on a 2-on-1

Nashville will get a 2-on-1, with Filip Forsberg to Gus Nyquist’s left and driving to the web. Vancouver is extra involved about Forsberg than Nyquist, and the veteran winger makes the Canucks pay with a pleasant wrister for the aim.

Predators lead. Bridgestone Enviornment is engaged.

The sport was back-and-forth to start out the second interval, with the Predators doing a very good job to disclaim Pius Suter a breakaway probability simply earlier than that sequence.

Roman Josi returns early in second interval

Roman Josi is again on the ice after getting a reduce on his proper ear mounted through the first interval. Will he play 15 of the 20 minutes on this interval? (We ask kiddingly, however the Predators would do nicely to lean on a more energizing Josi later on this sport.)

1st interval

Predators 1, Canucks 1 after one

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers went off with a reduce on his face after taking a deflected puck to the face with about 90 seconds left within the interval. It has been a bodily first interval. 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Quinn Hughes did return to the ice for a shift late within the interval however performed 5:49 of the interval, the bottom amongst Vancouver defensemen. Roman Josi didn’t return; he solely performed 4:53 within the interval, about half of his regular output.

Quinn Hughes sluggish to get off the ice after hit

Quinn Hughes will get sandwiched by a pair Predators skaters and slowly returns to the Canucks bench. Will probably be one thing to observe. He is such an enormous a part of the Canucks’ assault.

Roman Josi despatched to locker room to patch up reduce on ear

Canucks 1, Predators 1 at 5:34 of the primary interval | Mark Jankowski 4-on-4 aim

Jeremy Lauzon’s shot from the blue line will get via Arturs Silovs and results in the web. Mark Jankowski will get credit score for the tip-in aim.

That was a 4-on-4 aim following penalties by Filip Forsberg and Elias Lindholm. Big aim for the Predators early.

Canucks 1, Predators 0 at 2:55 of the primary interval | Brock Boeser buries open alternative to open scoring

Brock Boeser will get a go from J.T. Miller and buries the shot whereas sitting to Saros’ left on the Canucks’ first in depth stint of the sport. Saros had no shot after the cross-ice go. Predators can’t enable these seems to be;

Lloyd Cushenberry snaps a catfish to Will Levis earlier than Recreation 4

New Titans middle Lloyd Cushenberry and quarterback Will Levis are available to pump up the group. Cushenberry snapped a catfish to Levis.

Little Large City sings the nationwide anthem

Little Large City sings the nationwide anthem immediately. The group appears a bit of extra invested within the proceedings immediately. Recreation 4 puck drop is in moments.

Predators Recreation 4 lineup

Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet wouldn’t decide to Casey DeSmith because the Recreation 4 starter when chatting with the media on Sunday pregame.

Every day Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported moments later that Arturs Silovs will begin in internet in Recreation 4 for the Canucks on account of an harm DeSmith suffered late in Recreation 3. Silovs, 23, has 9 NHL video games of expertise together with a 3-0-1 file in 4 begins through the common season. He has a 2.62 GAA and a .898 save proportion in these 9 video games.

What an enormous improvement within the collection. Thatcher Demko stays out.

