Canucks win Game 4 in OT, take 3-1 series lead over Predators

Published

18 mins ago

on

By

The Nashville Predators had each alternative to shut out Recreation 4 on Sunday at Bridgestone Enviornment, however did not.

The Vancouver Canucks took benefit, scoring twice within the closing three minutes of regulation with the web empty to pressure extra time, then successful Recreation 4 4-3 on an Elias Lindholm aim 61 seconds into the additional interval to depart Nashville shocked.

The Preds led 3-1 after a Filip Forsberg aim early within the third interval and held the lead till Brock Boeser scored twice, as soon as with 2:49 left and once more with six seconds left in regulation, to pressure OT.

Lindholm then completed a chance at 1:01 of extra time to provide Vancouver the victory and a 3-1 collection lead.

