Boy Scouts of America changing name to Scouting America in 2025

For the primary time in its 114-year historical past, Boy Scouts of America is altering its identify to be extra inclusive.

This is what we all know.

What did ‘Boy Scouts’ change its identify to?

Boy Scouts of America, which has its nationwide headquarters in Irving, Texas, introduced Tuesday that it plans to vary its identify to Scouting America.

In a information launch, the scouting group defined the rebrand displays the “ongoing dedication to welcome each youth and household in America to expertise the advantages of Scouting.”

“Within the subsequent 100 years, we wish any youth in America to really feel very, very welcome to return into our packages,” mentioned Roger Krone, who took over final fall as president and chief government officer.

The identify change will go into impact Feb. 8, 2025, on the group’s one hundred and fifteenth anniversary.

Does Boy Scouts enable ladies?

Sure. In recent times, Boy Scouts has welcomed ladies in addition to LGBTQ+ youth and leaders. LGBTQ+ youth have been allowed to hitch 2013, with a ban on LGBTQ+ leaders ending in 2015. Then in 2017, Boy Scouts introduced that ladies can be accepted into Cub Scouts the next 12 months and right into a separate Scouts division in 2019. In 2021, the primary group of practically 1,000 ladies and younger ladies across the nation achieved the celebrated rank of Eagle Scout.

The modifications did not come with out pushback, nevertheless. In 2018, the Woman Scouts of the USA of America filed a trademark infringement lawsuit. Woman Scouts feared the brand new language would trigger confusion and additional marginalize the group.

2018 identify change:Woman Scouts sue Boy Scouts over its effort to rebrand itself as ‘the Scouts’

The 2 organizations reached a settlement settlement after a decide decided no trademark infringement had occurred, stating each have been allowed to make use of language like “scout” and “scouting.”

Boy Scouts face sexual abuse allegations

The identify change from Boy Scouts of America to Scouting America comes within the wake of scandals and upheaval within the group, together with lawsuits from former scouts claiming sexual abuse.

These modifications didn’t cease the monetary woes for the group, nevertheless. In 2020, amid declining membership and ongoing youngster sexual abuse allegations, the group filed for chapter. Final 12 months, the group agreed to pay $2.46 billion to settle claims of sexual abuse to former Boy Scouts.

Greater than 130 million Individuals have participated in scouting packages because it was based in 1910, and greater than 2.75 million younger adults thus far have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, per the group.

— USA TODAY reporter Emily DeLetter contributed to this report.