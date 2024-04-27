Broncos select QB Bo Nix with 12th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

A 6-foot-2, 214-pound participant, Nix set the NCAA single-season document for completion share in 2023 and broke Oregon’s single-season passing yardage and passing landing marks.

At Auburn, Nix earned SEC Freshman of the Yr honors in 2019 and threw 256 consecutive passes in 2021 with out recording an interception.

Nix is the Broncos’ first first-round choice on the quarterback place since 2016, and he’s the fifth first-round quarterback the Broncos have taken of their historical past. Solely Jay Cutler (No. 11, 2006) was taken increased within the first spherical. Six quarterbacks had been taken within the high 12 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nix joins Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and Ben DiNucci within the Broncos’ quarterback room.

Forward of the 2024 NFL Draft, Head Coach Sean Payton mentioned “it positive appears to be like like we now have to draft a quarterback.”