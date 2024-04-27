Broncos make Bo Nix sixth QB picked in first round of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos’ decision-makers stated over and over within the weeks main as much as Thursday’s first spherical of the NFL draft they might not “drive” a call at quarterback.

Whether or not or not the Broncos certainly compelled the problem stays to be seen, however what the Broncos did do is make historical past once they made Oregon’s Bo Nix the sixth quarterback off the board Thursday night time. Nix’s choice tied the report of six quarterbacks chosen within the first spherical, set in 1983 when Broncos Corridor of Famer John Elway was the No. 1 choose of the draft (by the Baltimore Colts).

In all, a report 23 offensive gamers — together with the primary 14 picks off the board — have been chosen within the first spherical, breaking the earlier mark of 19.

Nix’s choice with the No. 12 choose was the best the Broncos have taken a quarterback since they drafted Jay Cutler at No. 11 in 2006.

Basic supervisor George Paton would not say Thursday whether or not the Broncos had six quarterbacks among the many prime 12 gamers on their draft board. He did say the group had six quarterbacks graded as first-round picks.

Coach Sean Payton stated the Broncos have been involved that they may not get Nix “when Atlanta took [Michael] Penix [Jr.]. … It acquired somewhat loopy there for a minute.”

Nix stated he believed the Broncos had some curiosity in him throughout the pre-draft windup, however that “you by no means know till you get the cellphone name,” Nix stated.

“I will be in a very good scenario to study and develop,” Nix added.

“While you take a look at their scheme, there’s plenty of ideas, plenty of issues I’ve run up to now,” Nix stated.

Paton stated Nix “was simply a great match for what we would like right here.”

After saying they’d be keen to maneuver up or transfer down within the first spherical if the precise alternative introduced itself, the Broncos stayed put at No. 12, even because the quarterbacks got here off the board at an unprecedented charge. When the Minnesota Vikings moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 to pick Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy, the Broncos have been confronted with taking a talent place participant, the highest-rated defensive prospect on their board or the sixth quarterback in Nix.

Nix, together with his three seasons at Auburn and two at Oregon, was one of the vital skilled gamers within the draft. He had 61 video games, with at the very least 10 performed in all 5 of his seasons. His two seasons at Oregon have been a revelation, with 74 of his 113 profession landing passes in addition to back-to-back campaigns with at the very least a 71% completion charge.

Payton stated the Broncos evaluated Nix’s work on the intermediate and deep components of the sector individually, given that just about a 3rd of his completions final season have been at or behind the road of scrimmage.

“Let’s do one other passing statistic and take away plenty of the quick, beneath throws,” Payton stated. “Clearly that was a part of what they do offensively, however should you take away that and are available again with the analytics [he is] nonetheless first. I might say his arm energy, you noticed it on the professional day, however even on the personal exercise it was excellent. He is tremendous good.

“Man, we’re excited. … We’re glad it labored out the best way it did.”

The Broncos have missed the playoffs in every of the previous eight seasons with 5 totally different head coaches, Payton included, and 12 quarterbacks (throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, operating again Phillip Lindsay began a sport behind middle, so there have been technically 13). Denver has simply two of its personal first-round picks on the present roster — cornerback Pat Surtain II and deal with Garett Bolles — and wishes influence gamers all around the depth chart.

Nix joins a quarterback room that features Zach Wilson, whom the Broncos acquired in a commerce earlier this week, and Jarrett Stidham, who began the ultimate two video games of the 2023 season after Payton benched Russell Wilson. Zach Wilson was the No. 2 choose of the 2021 draft.

The New York Jets, after Wilson’s rocky three-season tenure with the group, had advised him and his representatives that they might attempt to discover him a brand new soccer dwelling.

Wilson, given his on-field struggles — a 57% completion charge with 25 interceptions and simply 23 landing passes — is a little bit of a reclamation mission, because the 24-year-old will get a recent begin. Payton has persistently stated he would usher in competitors for Stidham. Wilson, and now Nix, are a part of that within the quick time period with Nix the potential long-term resolution.