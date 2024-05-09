Brown, White lead Celtics’ 3-point onslaught, powering Boston to 120-95 Game 1 win over Cavaliers

BOSTON (AP) — When Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum have it going, it often means good issues for the Boston Celtics.

This postseason, it’s additionally been opening up the ground —- and the 3-point line —- for Derrick White. That’s added a brand new layer to a workforce that was already the one to beat within the East.

Brown scored 32 factors, White made seven 3-pointers and added 25, and the Celtics powered previous the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-95 on Tuesday evening in Recreation 1 of their second-round playoff collection.

Tatum completed with 18 factors and 11 rebounds to assist the Celtics draw back within the second half.

The Celtics cruised to a win over the Cavaliers within the opener of their second-round collection within the NBA Playoffs. Correspondent Gethin Coolbaugh stories.

“It feels good. I believe a very powerful factor is to win,” White mentioned. “I’ve mentioned earlier than, it doesn’t matter if I rating zero or rating nonetheless many I scored at the moment. Once we win, I’m doing sufficient.”

The Cavaliers went 11 of 42 from 3-point vary and saved tempo early. However the Celtics had been much more environment friendly from the skin, connecting on 18 of 46 from past the arc for the sport.

It helped Boston carry a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Celtics then began the ultimate interval on a 10-2 run to extend their result in 102-79.

At one level early within the fourth, Brown shot 3 from the highest of the important thing and turned his head earlier than it fell by means of the ring, paying homage to Golden State sharpshooter Stephen Curry.

“I had it rolling tonight,” Brown mentioned. “You simply need to come out and make the proper performs, make the proper reads. That’s all it’s. Enjoying by means of your teammates and enjoying with confidence.”

Recreation 2 is Thursday evening in Boston.

The eye on Brown and Tatum has created a myriad of open appears for White all through the season. White’s 28 3-pointers over a six-game span are probably the most in Celtics playoff historical past. Boston has additionally gained its previous 21 video games when he’s tried a minimum of 12 3-pointers.

Donovan Mitchell had 33 factors and 6 assists for the Cavaliers. He’s the fourth participant in league historical past to attain 30 or extra factors in six straight playoff collection openers, becoming a member of Michael Jordan (3 times), Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain.

Darius Garland added 14 factors.

Mitchell logged 37 minutes after enjoying 45 in Cleveland’s Recreation 7 win within the first spherical over Orlando. It’s quite a bit, however coach J.B. Bickerstaff acknowledged they’ve to observe the load the placed on him.

“We attempt to put him on the market so long as we will. He’s enjoying over 40 minutes a recreation. So we’re doing our greatest to maintain him on the market as a result of we all know how impactful he’s,” Bickerstaff mentioned. “However we’re not going to run him into the bottom, so he’s received nothing left within the fourth quarter.”

Mitchell mentioned it’s a load he’s prepared for.

“I perceive I want to attain the ball,” he mentioned.

White picked up the place he left off after scoring 38 and 25 factors within the last two video games towards the Miami Warmth within the first spherical.

With the Cavaliers scorching from the 3-point line early, White led the Celtics assault. It was his third time this postseason with a minimum of six 3s.

Each groups performed with out their beginning facilities. Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen missed his fourth straight recreation with a bruised rib harm he sustained within the first spherical towards Orlando. Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined for the second consecutive recreation with a strained proper calf.

The highest-seeded Celtics received an prolonged break after making fast work of the Warmth within the first spherical. They regarded like a rested workforce, leaping out to a 12-2 lead, with 9 of these factors coming from Brown.

Mitchell was simply as aggressive for Cleveland, scoring eight factors throughout a 21-9 spurt by the Cavaliers to nudge again in entrance.

However Boston settled down, closing the opening interval on a 19-11 run to take a 40-34 edge into the second.

The 74 mixed factors within the opening interval had been probably the most in a Celtics’ playoff recreation since 1990 and third-most in franchise historical past.

The Celtics took a 59-49 lead into halftime.

Mitchell, who performed on the US’ 2019 World Cup workforce with White, mentioned he’s not shocked by his former teammate’s effort.

“I really feel like he’s he’s had some issues that he’s undoubtedly added to his recreation. He’s the man that’s at all times — no matter you want from him,” Mitchell mentioned. “That’s that’s a giant, selfless man that is available in…tonight it’s 25, he may go 0-for however he’s doing different issues defensively, and various things.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba