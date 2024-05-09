PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: Dortmund can fend off Parisian challenge

Our soccer betting skilled affords his PSG vs Borussia Dortmund predictions and betting ideas for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg.

Dortmund maintain a 1-0 lead after victory within the first leg in entrance of the Yellow Wall and the German outfit will probably be trying to maintain onto their benefit after they journey to tackle Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG v Dortmund Betting Ideas

Dortmund to qualify @ +115 with bet365

Achram Hakimi to be carded – 90 minutes @ +320 with bet365

Complete Objectives – Underneath 2.5 objectives @ +210 with bet365

Dortmund can dominate wounded PSG

Dortmund head to the Parc des Princes with a 1-0 lead after success in Germany final week and the costs look to underrate the probabilities of Die Borussen finishing the job.

Niclas Fullkrug’s strike in entrance of the yellow wall will permit Edin Terzic’s males to take a seat in with their 1-0 benefit, which may fend off PSG’s most potent weapon.

Kylian Mbappe is the Crimson and Blues standout performer, however the Frenchman’s tempo will not be as helpful with out house on the counterattack.

Luis Enrique’s males have the benefit of getting a transparent week to organize for his or her European commitments and the Parisians have cruised to the Ligue 1 title. Nonetheless, there are far stiffer exams to beat on the continent, and PSG must do it with out Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe.

It is price remembering that the French aspect had been overwhelmed at Newcastle and Milan within the group stage of the competitors they usually had been heading residence earlier than Ronald Araujo’s pink card turned their quarter-final with Barcelona on its head.

At 11/10, Dortmund look guess to be strolling down Wembley Approach on the first June.

Disappointment may result in cautions for PSG

PSG have been proven 29 yellow playing cards within the Champions League this season and that brings again recollections of earlier European ill-discipline.

The Crimson and Blues had been proven 4 yellow playing cards after they misplaced to Actual Madrid on this competitors two years in the past, they usually barely resembled a soccer workforce after they obtained 4 cautions and a pink card when Manchester Metropolis knocked them out of the Champions League three years in the past.

Achram Hakimi has been cautioned thrice on this season’s competitors and appears value to enter the referee’s pocket book.

Disciplined Dortmund can hold the purpose rely down

PSG want to search out the web to get again into the tie, however that does not imply the objectives will circulate in Paris.

Dortmund have the self-discipline and construction to maintain PSG at bay, and it isn’t in Dortmund’s curiosity for this second leg to develop right into a ding-dong battle.

Possibilities had been pretty restricted in Die Borussen’s 1-0 Sign Iduna Park first-leg victory and it might be the same story within the return leg.

