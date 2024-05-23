News
Bryce Harper helps New Jersey high school student with promposal
PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Harper is used to taking part in first base for the Philadelphia Phillies, however he lately performed wingman for a New Jersey highschool scholar.
Jake Portello, a senior at Haddonfield Memorial Excessive College, mentioned he merely knocked on Bryce Harper’s door and requested if he would assist together with his promposal.
“I knocked on his door, he appeared cool with it at first, then he was like ‘can I get your e-mail so we are able to plan this out?’ and as I used to be leaving he was like ‘why don’t we do that proper now,” Jake advised The Phantastic Sports activities Present on Monday night time.
Video of the second that has since gone viral on social media exhibits Jake and Bryce on the doorstep of his promenade date, Giulia’s, home. Bryce takes the lead and asks the starstruck highschool scholar if she’s going to go to promenade with Jake. Giulia did not balk on the supply, and excitedly mentioned ‘sure!’ earlier than hugging each Harper and Jake.
“I wasn’t anticipating this, I believed it would be one thing cool amongst my buddies and folks in my city and stuff,” Jake mentioned. “I did not even count on [Harper] to open the door within the first place.”
Haddonfield Memorial Excessive College’s senior promenade will occur June 14.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News1 week ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News3 weeks ago
How to get state funded care
-
News3 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News4 weeks ago
Matt Ryan calls it a career. The quarterback officially announces his retirement
-
News3 weeks ago
Oklahoma tornado outbreak: At least 4 killed as threat of severe storms continues from Missouri to Texas
-
News4 weeks ago
Who did the Dallas Cowboys draft? Tracking every pick in 2024
-
News4 weeks ago
Where to watch Manchester United vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, live stream info, start time