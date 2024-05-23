Bryce Harper helps New Jersey high school student with promposal

Bryce Harper is used to taking part in first base for the Philadelphia Phillies, however he lately performed wingman for a New Jersey highschool scholar.

Jake Portello, a senior at Haddonfield Memorial Excessive College, mentioned he merely knocked on Bryce Harper’s door and requested if he would assist together with his promposal.

“I knocked on his door, he appeared cool with it at first, then he was like ‘can I get your e-mail so we are able to plan this out?’ and as I used to be leaving he was like ‘why don’t we do that proper now,” Jake advised The Phantastic Sports activities Present on Monday night time.

Video of the second that has since gone viral on social media exhibits Jake and Bryce on the doorstep of his promenade date, Giulia’s, home. Bryce takes the lead and asks the starstruck highschool scholar if she’s going to go to promenade with Jake. Giulia did not balk on the supply, and excitedly mentioned ‘sure!’ earlier than hugging each Harper and Jake.

“I wasn’t anticipating this, I believed it would be one thing cool amongst my buddies and folks in my city and stuff,” Jake mentioned. “I did not even count on [Harper] to open the door within the first place.”

Haddonfield Memorial Excessive College’s senior promenade will occur June 14.