Bryce Harper promposal: Phillies star plays starring role in Haddonfield Memorial High School senior’s promposal

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) — It was a clutch efficiency by Bryce Harper who helped ship an unforgettable win to 2 Camden County excessive schoolers on Monday evening.

The Phillies famous person performed a starring function in a now-viral second, serving to Jake Portella — a senior at Haddonfield Memorial Excessive College in Haddonfield — perform a “promposal” for the ages.

“Will you go to promenade with him?” requested Harper whereas standing with Portella at Giulia Leonetti’s door.

And it did not take lengthy for her to say “sure.”

“I do not suppose individuals perceive the gravity of Bryce Harper standing in entrance of me and what which means to me particularly,” mentioned Leonetti, who’s a Phillies superfan. “Fast tears as quickly as I noticed Bryce. I simply love him a lot.”

After the ask and nonetheless in shock, Leonetti went in for a hug — however it was to Harper, to not her date Portella.

“I simply mentioned like, ‘Can I’ve a hug?’ I could not let him go. I had to ensure he was actual,” mentioned Leonetti. “However as quickly I snapped again, I used to be like, ‘I have to hug Jake.”

Giulia Leonetti and Jake Portella communicate to Motion Information after Bryce Harper starred in a “promposal” for the ages.

However how did Portella pull this off? The reply is easier than you suppose — Harper lives within the space.

Portella mentioned the Phillies star first supplied to ship a recorded video by way of e mail, however then mentioned he would do it in individual.

“As I used to be leaving, he was like, ‘What if we simply do it proper now?’ And I could not flip that down,” recalled Portella.

“I used to be simply scared she wasn’t going to reply the door as a result of it was so spontaneous,” he added. “I did not actually have time to ensure she was prepared for this, or if she was even dwelling.”

However fortunately, Leonetti was there and all of the items got here collectively completely for a second, neither of those highschool seniors will ever neglect.