Bryson DeChambeau owns infamous ‘par 67’ comments to race ahead in Masters first round

It was the remark that landed him in scorching water with Masters followers and aged terribly, however – 13 rounds later – Bryson DeChambeau lastly shot beneath his interpretation of par at Augusta Nationwide.

Almost three-and-half years after his notorious “par 67” remarks, the American LIV Golf star tore across the fabled course with a gap seven-under 65 to race right into a one-shot lead on the 88th version of the key.

Storms had delayed the beginning of the primary spherical by two-and-a-half-hours, however the 30-year-old wasted little time discovering his rhythm regardless of windy circumstances, tearing out of the blocks with three birdies earlier than powering dwelling with 5 extra throughout the ultimate six holes.

It marks big-hitting DeChambeau’s greatest spherical at Augusta since he controversially claimed that he considered the course as a “par 67” – 5 strokes beneath its official scorecard quantity – as he may “attain all of the par-fives in two, no drawback.”

The November 2020 feedback had come simply two months after the famend lengthy driver had boomed his strategy to a six-shot victory on the US Open to clinch his first main title however have served to hang-out DeChambeau ever since.

He completed tied-46th on his subsequent outing on the main and missed the reduce on the subsequent two tournaments, taking pictures beneath two-over 74 simply as soon as – a second spherical 67 in 2021.

Now, the golfer as soon as dubbed “the Scientist” for his willingness to check new applied sciences is proudly owning as much as outdated errors. Although insisting the remark had been misinterpreted, DeChambeau admitted they have been a “mistake.”

“I’ve a stage of respect for this golf course that’s just a little bit completely different than a pair years in the past,” he advised reporters. “Clearly immediately was a terrific check of golf, and I used to be capable of conquer a really tough golf course immediately.

“Concerning the 67 remark, you mess up. I’m not an ideal particular person. All people messes up. You be taught out of your mistake, and that was undoubtedly one.”

Requested whether or not his blistering opening spherical proved that there was some fact in his former remarks, a smiling DeChambeau questioned whether or not the reporter was trying to “pigeonhole” him into doubling down on his contentious evaluation.

“Look, I’m going to exit and attempt to shoot the most effective rating I probably can,” he continued. “Certain, if you wish to line the maths up that means, that may be a perspective you’ll be able to take. It was a perspective I had, and it price me numerous slack, I suppose you possibly can say. It undoubtedly harm some issues.

“However look, I’ll say this once more. I shot 65 immediately, and that was probably the greatest rounds of golf I’ve performed in a very long time. There’s three extra days to go, and I’m not shedding sight of that reality, that it’s proper there in entrance of me. Simply obtained to go execute.”

Forward of the event, three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo had questioned Jon Rahm’s probabilities of defending the inexperienced jacket because of the relative lack of occasions on LIV Golf – whose 2024 season is comprised of 14 occasions performed throughout 54 holes – in comparison with the PGA Tour.

Faldo advised the Sky Sports activities Golf podcast that the Spaniard had “been taking part in resort programs in shorts for the previous couple of months and hasn’t actually been examined but”, however DeChambeau – who joined the Saudi-backed tour in 2022 – has no issues over his sharpness.

“That kind of schedule … has offered me good, ample time to prepare for tournaments like this,” mentioned DeChambeau, chasing his second main title.

“It might be advantageous both means. I’m not going to aspect by some means. It’s what’s it. I simply made good use of the time that I’ve been allotted on LIV to work on my golf swing, work on the tools that I’ve, and attending to a spot the place I’m tremendous comfy going into the week.”



Scottie Scheffler lived as much as his billing because the event favourite with an ominously robust begin, taking pictures a bogey-free 66 to maintain inside touching distance of his main compatriot.

The world No.1 arrived at Augusta in scintillating kind as he seems to be so as to add to his first and solely main title he received at Augusta in 2022. The 27-year-old grew to become the primary participant to ever defend The Gamers Championship final month, only one week after he had cruised to a dominant victory at The Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard may effectively overtake each People earlier than his second spherical begins, having sat at five-under par earlier than darkness suspended play with three of his holes left play at 7:51 p.m. ET.

He’s one in every of a number of gamers who will end their first rounds from 7:50 a.m. ET Friday, together with Tiger Woods. The five-time champion opened with a birdie and was one-under via 13 holes, a powerful begin to the 48-year-old’s bid to set a brand new document for twenty-four consecutives cuts made at The Masters.

“The wind was all over. It was one of the crucial tough days that I’ve ever been part of,” Woods mentioned.

“It was exhausting to get a beat not solely on what course it was going, however the depth, and it stored switching all over … the timing was affecting putts on the greens. It was a really tough day.”

Defending champion Rahm opened with a one-over 73, as McIlroy made a strong begin to his newest pursuit of the profession grand slam, taking pictures 71.

In his 16th begin at Augusta Nationwide, the Northern Irishman is a inexperienced jacket away from becoming a member of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Participant, Jack Nicklaus and Woods as the one gamers to win all 4 majors within the fashionable period.

Paired with Scheffler and world No.5 Xander Schauffele, who shot 72, the 34-year-old was happy together with his begin.

“In the event you have a look at Scottie in comparison with the remainder of the sector, the quantity of bogey-free rounds he performs and he shoots is phenomenal,” McIlroy, who received his fourth and most up-to-date main in 2014, mentioned.

“That’s the key to successful main championships and successful big-time golf tournaments: extra limiting the errors quite than making a ton of birdies.

“I made three bogeys immediately, which is ok on the market in these circumstances, however simply must tidy it up just a little bit to attempt to sustain with him.”