Liverpool ‘lost the plot’ after being rocked by Atalanta in Europa League quarterfinal

Liverpool and its supervisor Jürgen Klopp have been left surprised after shedding 3-0 at house within the first leg of its Europa League quarterfinal in opposition to Italian aspect Atalanta on Thursday.

Atalanta, at present sixth in Serie A, may have scored extra at Anfield had it not been for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Given Liverpool’s formidable type within the English Premier League – Klopp’s males are second with simply objective distinction separating them from desk topping Arsenal – only a few would have seen this outcome coming, and it leaves Liverpool with a mountain to climb within the second leg on April 18 if the Reds are to progress to the semifinals.

“We are able to make the shortest press convention of all time, it simply was a very unhealthy sport, oh my God,” Klopp advised reporters after what may have been his final European night time at Anfield.

“I feel even earlier than they scored we simply misplaced the plot a bit bit, like we have been in every single place and nowhere.”

The sport had began at a frantic tempo with either side having alternatives to attain.

Atalanta got here closest, denied within the third minute by a shocking save from Kelleher. The Irishman rushed off his line with Mario Pašalić seemingly sure to attain, blocking the shot together with his face.

Liverpool then began rising into the sport and missed quite a few possibilities to attain, Darwin Núñez getting his end all improper earlier than Harvey Elliot hit the woodwork within the twenty sixth minute.

However Atalanta broke the impasse within the thirty eighth minute when Gianluca Scamacca’s effort discovered a well past Kelleher.

The goalkeeper most likely ought to have achieved higher, however he rapidly redeemed himself with one other good save in opposition to Teun Koopmeiners to cease Liverpool going 2-0 down moments earlier than half time.

In the hunt for an equalizer, Klopp launched Mohamed Salah after the break and the Egyptian nearly made an instantaneous affect. His fantastic effort, although, was properly saved by Juan Musso as Atalanta’s defence stood agency.

The additional attacking impetus from Liverpool appeared to play into Atalanta’s arms and Scamacca doubled his crew’s lead on the hour mark after being left unmarked on the again publish.

The objective sparked panic at Anfield as Liverpool went looking for a objective to assist cut back the deficit. Salah thought he had achieved so within the 79th minute however the ahead was flagged for offside.

The distress was solely compounded as extra defensive fragility from the host afforded Atalanta an opportunity to attain its third – this time it was Pašalić who turned within the rebound after one other good save from Kelleher.

Atalanta gamers celebrated its well-known Anfield win following the ultimate whistle, however there’s nonetheless one other 90 minutes to play in Italy subsequent week.

Liverpool does have a historical past of comebacks in Europe – not least when it turned over a 3-0 outcome in opposition to Barcelona within the Champions League semifinal in 2019.

Klopp, although, didn’t wish to speculate on the return leg, focusing as an alternative on Liverpool’s subsequent Premier League fixture, in opposition to Crystal Palace, on the weekend.

“We attempt to win the sport there after which we’ll see what we are able to do from there, however it’s not the second for having a giant mouth,” he stated.

“This was most likely a low level for us performance-wise, I might say, for a very long time, so I feel it must be doable to play a bit bit higher. If we are able to play a bit bit higher then we are able to play significantly better as properly.”

After Klopp introduced his determination to step down as Liverpool supervisor on the finish of the season, many concerned with the membership had hoped to ship him off with one other European trophy.

Followers had earmarked the Europa League last in Dublin, Eire, as Klopp’s potential final sport in cost, however these plans now appear in jeopardy.