Bucks’ Damian Lillard returns for Game 6; Giannis Antetokounmpo out

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard returned in Thursday’s must-win Recreation 6 vs. the Indiana Pacers, whereas Giannis Antetokounmpo was been dominated out.

Lillard earlier had been upgraded from uncertain to questionable because the Jap Convention first-round collection continued in Indianapolis.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers mentioned each gamers had “nice exercises” on Thursday afternoon, previous to Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, being dominated out on the official damage report.

Antetokounmpo had beforehand been listed as uncertain due to the calf damage that has stored him out of the collection and off the court docket since April 9.

Lillard has sat out the previous two video games with a proper Achilles damage. The eight-time All-Star averaged 32.3 factors within the first three video games of the collection for the Bucks, who path 3-2 within the best-of-seven collection.

On Tuesday, Rivers described Lillard and Antetokounmpo as “very, very, very shut” to taking part in.

With out Lillard and Antetokounmpo within the lineup for Recreation 5, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis scored 29 factors apiece in Milwaukee’s 115-92 victory over Indiana on Tuesday. The win made the Bucks the primary group in NBA historical past to win a playoff recreation whereas lacking its high two scorers from the common season.

Middleton additionally was listed as obtainable for Recreation 6 on the NBA’s damage report.

Data from ESPN’s Jamal Collier and Discipline Degree Media was used on this report.