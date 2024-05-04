Damian Lillard returns for Game 6; Giannis Antetokounmpo still out

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Kia MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Thursday’s Sport 6 of the first-round playoff collection between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, however eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard returned to the courtroom for the Bucks after lacking the earlier two video games.

Taking part in by means of a proper Achilles tendon harm, LIllard completed with 28 factors on 7-for-16 capturing because the Pacers closed out the Bucks 120-98 to succeed in the Jap Convention semifinals for the primary time since 2014.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard had been thought of game-time choices, and each went by means of pregame exercises earlier than Milwaukee decided their taking part in standing.

Antetokounmpo has not performed since straining his left calf on April 9.