Bucks vs. Pacers odds, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA playoff picks, Game 4 best bets from proven model

A pivotal Sport 4 matchup has the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers internet hosting the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. The Pacers have an opportunity to defend their house court docket and go up 3-1 towards the Bucks. In Sport 3, Indiana topped Milwaukee 121-118 in time beyond regulation. Two of the three video games performed to date on this collection have been gained by double digits.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Pacers are 10-point favorites within the newest Bucks vs. Pacers odds, whereas the over/below for complete factors scored is 216. Earlier than making any Pacers vs. Bucks picks, you will need to see the NBA predictions and betting recommendation from the confirmed laptop mannequin at SportsLine.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Bucks vs. Pacers and simply locked in its picks and Sport 4 predictions. Listed here are a number of NBA betting strains and developments for Pacers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Pacers unfold: Indiana -10

Bucks vs. Pacers over/below: 216 factors

Bucks vs. Pacers cash line: Indiana -455, Milwaukee +347

MIL: The Bucks are 1-7 of their final eight video games on the street

IND: The Pacers are 2-4 ATS of their final six video games performed on a Sunday

Why the Bucks can cowl

Ahead Bobby Portis could have a bigger function to play on this matchup. Portis is a contemporary huge man resulting from his capability to area the ground together with his jumper. The Arkansas product fights on the glass, consistently creating area within the lane. The 29-year-old leads the staff in rebounds (13.3) to associate with 15.3 factors per sport. In Sport 3, he notched a double-double of 17 factors and 18 boards.

Heart Brook Lopez is one other contributor within the frontcourt. Lopez makes use of his lengthy arms to swat away pictures across the rim with a constant jumper to be an asset on the skin. By the primary three video games, Lopez averages 15.7 factors, three rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per sport. Moreover, he is taking pictures 53% from past the arc. Lopez completed with 14 factors, 4 boards, and three assists in his final outing.

Why the Pacers can cowl

Heart Myles Turner supplies Indiana with an athletic rim protector. Turner finishes with drive across the rim and has a stable taking pictures stroke from past the arc. Standing at 6’11”, Turner strikes effectively for his dimension. He is averaging 22.7 factors, eight rebounds, and one block per sport. In his final matchup, Turner completed with 29 factors and 9 boards.

Guard Andrew Nembhard provides the Pacers one other succesful ball handler and scorer within the backcourt. Nembhard has the pace to get out in area and performs feisty protection on the opposite finish. The Gonzaga product is averaging 14 factors, three rebounds, and three.3 assists per sport on this collection. On April 26, Nembhard notched 16 factors, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

