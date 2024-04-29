How to watch tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs game: Game 4 livestream options, more

Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers is defended by Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks throughout the first half of recreation two of the Japanese Convention First Spherical Playoffs at Fiserv Discussion board on April 23, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures



Sunday plans are set because the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers right now for Sport 4 of the groups’ NBA Playoffs sequence. An thrilling playoff sequence, right now’s recreation is to not be missed. Preserve studying for the sport’s begin time, plus livestream choices when you’re watching the sport with out cable.

How and when to observe the Bucks vs. Pacers recreation

Sport 4 of the Bucks vs. Pacers sequence will likely be performed on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured under.

The right way to watch the Bucks vs. Pacers recreation with out cable

In case your cable subscription does not carry TNT otherwise you’ve reduce the twine along with your cable firm, you may nonetheless watch right now’s recreation. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll watch right now’s Bucks vs. Pacers recreation reside.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Probably the most cost-effective technique to stream the Bucks vs. Pacers recreation

One of the cost-effective methods to stream right now’s NBA playoff recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe right now’s recreation, you may want a subscription to the Orange tier, which incorporates TNT and ESPN. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier (beneficial), which incorporates the video games performed on ABC.

The Orange tier is generally $40 per thirty days, however Sling TV has a proposal for brand new subscribers the place you will get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 in your first month, and $60 per thirty days after that. There’s additionally an NBA playoffs bundle deal the place it can save you $30 if you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Word: As a result of Sling TV does not carry CBS, you will not be capable of watch CBS-aired reside sports activities, together with the NFL. For those who’re on the lookout for one reside TV streaming platform to observe all of your favourite sports activities, we recommend a subscription to Hulu + Stay TV.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with ABC, ESPN and TNT.

You get entry to NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers recreation reside free of charge

You’ll be able to watch right now’s recreation with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch right now’s recreation, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Getty Pictures



The primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will begin April 20.

First spherical schedule

Beneath are the dates, instances and networks airing every recreation of the primary spherical of the NBA Playoffs. All instances Japanese.

Japanese Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Sport 1: Warmth vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET on ABC) Celtics 114-94

• Sport 2: Warmth vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) Warmth 111-101

• Sport 3: Celtics vs. Warmth; Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 4: Celtics vs. Warmth; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Celtics vs. Warmth; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If vital

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Sport 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN) Knicks 111-104

• Sport 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Knicks 104-101

• Sport 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) 76ers 125-114

• Sport 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If vital

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Sport 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Bucks 109-94

• Sport 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV) Pacers 125-108

• Sport 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Sport 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If vital

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Sport 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 p.m. on ESPN) Cavaliers 97-83

• Sport 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. on NBA TV) Cavaliers 96-86

• Sport 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. on NBA TV) Magic 121-83

• Sport 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If vital

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Sport 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) OKC 94-92

• Sport 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) OKC 124-92

• Sport 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If vital



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Sport 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8 p.m. on ABC) Nuggets 114-103

• Sport 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+) Nuggets 101-99

• Sport 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+) Nuggets 112-105

• Sport 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If vital

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Sport 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Sport 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Sport 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 ET, ESPN)

• Sport 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Sport 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TNT)*

• Sport 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Might 2 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, Might 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If vital

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Sport 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC) Clippers 109-97

• Sport 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. on Clippervision) Mavericks 96-93

• Sport 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Sport 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If vital

Convention semifinals schedule

The convention semifinals will start Might 6-7, however can transfer as much as Might 4-5 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start on June 6, airing on ABC.