Suns vs. Timberwolves odds, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA playoff picks, Game 4 best bets from proven model

The No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves will attempt to put the ending touches on a formidable first-round collection after they face the No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns on Sunday night time. Minnesota has received three straight video games by double digits to get inside one win of a sweep within the Western Convention collection. The Timberwolves outscored the Suns by 16 factors within the third quarter on Friday en path to a 126-109 win. Phoenix averaged 116.2 factors per sport throughout the common season however averages lower than 100 factors on this collection.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix is listed as a 1-point favourite within the newest Suns vs. Timberwolves odds from SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/beneath for whole factors scored is 213.5.

Suns vs. Timberwolves unfold: Phoenix -1

Suns vs. Timberwolves over/beneath: 213.5 factors

Suns vs. Timberwolves cash line: Minnesota -107, Phoenix -113

MIN: The Timberwolves have lined the unfold in six of their final eight highway video games

PHX: The Suns are 6-1 in opposition to the unfold of their final seven house video games in opposition to Minnesota

Why the Suns can cowl

Phoenix nonetheless has a gifted roster full of superstars who may also help flip this collection round. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each averaged 27.1 factors per sport throughout the common season, whereas Bradley Beal added 18.2 factors and 5.0 assists. Beal had 36 factors in a win at Minnesota to shut the common season, and he added 28 factors in Friday’s Recreation 3 loss.

Fourth-leading scorer Grayson Allen, who averages 13.5 factors, 3.9 rebounds, and three.0 assists, missed Recreation 3 attributable to an ankle harm. He had 20 factors within the win at Minnesota within the regular-season finale and will return for Recreation 4. The Suns have lined the unfold in six of their final seven house video games in opposition to Minnesota, which had didn’t cowl in 9 straight conferences between these groups previous to the beginning of this collection. See which staff to again at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cowl

Minnesota’s greatest gamers have carried out at a excessive degree all through the collection, however its depth and steadiness have been the distinction between these groups. The Timberwolves have seven gamers scoring in double figures via three video games, paced by Anthony Edwards at 28 factors per sport. Middle Rudy Gobert is dominating Phoenix within the paint, averaging a double-double with 17 factors and 13 rebounds.

The Suns are relying closely on Durant and Booker, who’re each sitting properly under their season common in factors per sport throughout this collection. Even when Allen returns, Phoenix has not confirmed that it may well match Minnesota’s depth. The Suns have solely lined the unfold as soon as of their final 5 video games, whereas the Timberwolves have lined in six of their previous eight highway video games. See which staff to again at SportsLine.

