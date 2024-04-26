Bucks vs. Pacers TV channel, how to watch Game 2, live stream, odds, prediction for 2024 NBA playoffs

No Giannis Antetokounmpo, no downside for the Milwaukee Bucks in Recreation 1 towards the Indiana Pacers, as they cruised to a 15-point win behind Damian Lillard. The eight-time All-Star poured in all 35 of his factors within the first half to set a brand new Bucks playoff franchise file for scoring in a half and primarily finish the sport.

Many thought the Pacers had an opportunity to steal this sequence given Antetokounmpo’s absence, and maybe they nonetheless do, however they will must play much better than they did on Sunday to make that occur. Everybody not named Pascal Siakam shot a mixed 21-of-66 from the sphere.

Forward of Recreation 2, here is all the pieces that you must know:

Bucks vs. Pacers Recreation 2

Date: Tuesday, April 23 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 23 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Discussion board — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Discussion board — Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV channel: NBA TV | Stay stream : fubo (attempt without cost)

NBA TV | : fubo (attempt without cost) Odds: Bucks -1.5 | O/U 222.5

Storylines

Bucks: The massive query for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s standing, and that can stay the case till he makes his return from a calf pressure that has sidelined him since April 9. Antetokounmpo went by a “upkeep day” on Monday, in line with Doc Rivers, who added that the crew’s Recreation 1 win won’t change their strategy to his damage administration. Shams Charania reported a two-to-four week timeline for Antetokounmpo, and Recreation 2 shall be precisely two weeks from when the pressure occurred. There’s a probability he performs, however Recreation 3 appears extra possible.

Pacers: The Pacers’ offense merely needs to be higher in Recreation 2. Their formulation for fulfillment all season lengthy has been outscoring groups behind their lightning-fast tempo and 3-point barrages. In Recreation 1 they solely had 12 fastbreak factors and shot 8-of-38 from behind the arc, together with 6-of-31 on extensive open 3s. These 31 extensive open triples have been greater than another crew has generated within the playoffs to this point, so they’ll get alternatives towards the Bucks’ protection, however they should make the most of them.

Prediction

I believed the Pacers might win this sequence earlier than it began, and I am not giving up on that concept simply but. I feel they will be much more ready for the second in Recreation 2 and shoot the ball an entire lot higher. As for the Bucks, they have not been tremendous constant in current weeks and are unlikely to have Antetokounmpo again for this one. Choose: Pacers +1.5