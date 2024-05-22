Caitlin Clark signs with Wilson: Fever star becomes first women’s basketball player to receive signature ball

Wilson Sporting Items introduced Tuesday it would launch a signature basketball assortment for Fever star Caitlin Clark with the intention of “celebrating Clark’s continued legacy.” The rookie sensation will even work with Wilson to innovate its basketball merchandise throughout the WNBA, NBA and basketball at-large.

“Wilson has been with me throughout a few of the most pivotal moments in my profession thus far, and I could not be extra excited to proceed driving basketball ahead alongside them,” Clark mentioned in a press launch. “It feels surreal to have my very own basketball assortment, and to have an effect on what meaning for future generations of athletes.”

In an electronic mail to CBS Sports activities, Wilson confirmed Clark is the primary feminine athlete to have a signature basketball assortment with Wilson.

Clark was chosen first total by the Fever within the 2024 WNBA Draft after changing into the all-time NCAA Division I all-time main scorer at Iowa. Her historic faculty profession culminated in two NCAA championship appearances, and her postseason success is without doubt one of the causes Wilson sought to collaborate with the WNBA guard.

“Wilson is made to rejoice essentially the most iconic moments in sport, and now we have at all times aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their very own story,” Wilson head of worldwide model Amanda Lamb mentioned. “Caitlin Clark isn’t just a record-setting athlete, however a cultural icon who has had a profound impression on the sport. We could not be prouder to affix forces along with her to proceed innovating basketball each on and off the court docket.”

Wilson unveiled a brand new official WNBA recreation ball in 2021 forward of the league’s twenty fifth season. The then-Las Vegas Aces middle Liz Cambage was named to the Wilson Advisory Workers, changing into the primary WNBA participant to serve within the function.

Since 2021, Wilson has collaborated with the league, the WNBPA and its gamers, constructing out its in-line girls’s basketball product assortment and releasing limited-edition collaborations. Final yr, Wilson Basketball signed Solar guard Kahleah Copper and Sparks ahead Azura Stevens to its roster of athletes.

Wilson will even drop launch unique collections to rejoice Clark, together with a signature basketball line set to debut later within the yr. The primary drop, which went stay Tuesday, contains three distinctive laser engravings to honor Clark’s rising legacy, together with her iconic “get hype” celebration.



Courtesy of Wilson Sporting Items



As a part of the Wilson household, Clark will take a look at, advise and provides suggestions on Wilson basketball merchandise to assist enhancements to the sport in any respect ranges. The sporting items firm has additionally dedicated assist to the Caitlin Clark Basis and its mission to uplift and enhance the lives of youth and their communities via training, vitamin and sport.

Clark was chosen first total by the Fever within the 2024 WNBA Draft after changing into the all-time NCAA Division I all-time main scorer at Iowa. Clark at the moment represents corporations like State Farm, Gatorade and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark additionally reportedly signed a $28 million deal with Nike that may embrace a signature shoe.