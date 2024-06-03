Caitlin Clark takes hard foul: WNBA hands out Flagrant 1 after reviewing cheap shot against Clark

After a league overview, the WNBA has upgraded Chennedy Carter’s foul on No. 1 general choose Caitlin Clark within the third quarter of the Indiana Fever’s 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon to a Flagrant 1. Carter won’t be fined.

Late within the third, Carter knocked down a mid-range jumper, then threw a shoulder into Clark’s again and despatched her tumbling to the bottom. The 2 guards had been having fun with a aggressive back-and-forth for a couple of possessions earlier within the body, however there was no obvious motive for Carter to escalate the state of affairs to such an extent.

The referees briefly reviewed the incident, however didn’t improve it to a flagrant or technical through the recreation. They did, nonetheless, deem it an away from the play foul as a result of it occurred earlier than the ball was inbounded.

After the sport, Carter refused to reply questions on what occurred.

Here is her full change with a reporter, Matthew Byrne:

Byrne: “On the play earlier than bumping in with Caitlin, it appeared like she turned to you slightly bit. After — Carter: “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.” Byrne: “Did she say something to you?” Carter: “I do not know what she mentioned.” Byrne: “What did you say to her?” Carter: “I did not say something.”

The interplay was then reduce off by Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Clark, for her half, known as it “not a basketball play” throughout her in-game interview between the third and fourth quarters, and did not have way more to say following the sport.

“Yeah, I wasn’t anticipating that,” Clark mentioned. “Nevertheless it’s similar to, reply, settle down and let your play do the speaking. It’s what it’s. It is a bodily recreation, go make the free throw after which execute on offense. Really feel like that is what we did.”

Clark did, nonetheless, increase on her emotions in regards to the general physicality she’s coping with to begin her profession. Earlier within the week, she expressed frustration with what she views as a double customary in relation to contact from opponents. Within the wake of the dust-up with Carter, she gave some perception into how she tries to deal with these occasions through the recreation.

“It’s what it’s,” Clark mentioned. “I really feel like I am simply on the level the place you settle for it and do not retaliate. Simply allow them to hit you, be what it’s, do not let it get in your head and know it is coming. I feel at this level, I do know I am gonna take a pair onerous photographs a recreation, and that is what it’s.

“I am attempting to not let it trouble me, and simply keep within the recreation and keep in what’s essential. As a result of often it is the second individual that will get caught in the event you retaliate or one thing. I am simply attempting to remain within the recreation and concentrate on my workforce and concentrate on what’s essential.”

Fever head coach Christie Sides known as Carter’s foul “unacceptable” on social media and mentioned “one thing must be performed.”

Clark completed with 11 factors, eight rebounds and 6 assists because the Fever improved to 2-8 on the season.