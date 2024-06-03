WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter, fines Angel Reese for no postgame interview

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s foul towards Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play.

Carter gave a shoulder shot to Clark that knocked her to the ground earlier than an inbound go throughout the third quarter of Saturday’s 71-70 win by the Fever. The officers known as it an away-from-the-ball foul and didn’t evaluation the play. It was deemed a typical foul on the time.

“I wasn’t anticipating it,” Clark stated after the sport. “It’s what it’s. It’s a bodily recreation. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I really feel like that’s sort of what we did.”

Carter didn’t reply questions on Clark or the play after the sport.

The league fined Sky ahead Angel Reese $1,000 for failing to make herself accessible to media after Saturday’s recreation. The WNBA additionally fined Chicago $5,000 for failing to make sure that all gamers adjust to league media insurance policies.

The league workplace could reclassify a flagrant foul or improve a foul to a flagrant that isn’t known as throughout the recreation. As well as, the league could impose a superb or droop a participant for a flagrant foul. The WNBA didn’t do both to Carter.

Gamers accumulate factors for flagrant fouls throughout the common season and obtain suspensions in the event that they attain a sure quantity.

“This league is superior, it’s a bodily league,” Indiana coach Christie Sides stated earlier than taking part in the New York Liberty on Sunday night time. “That was a non-basketball play that wanted to be known as in that second.”

Sides praised Clark in her postgame interview Saturday for maintaining her composure by way of all of the bodily play she’s confronted this season.

“She confirmed it final night time,” the coach stated. “Obtained up and stored taking part in. All she did was ask the officers to evaluation it. They didn’t wish to take heed to it. I applaud her for the way she dealt with it final night time.”

Clark completed with 11 factors, eight rebounds and 6 assists. Reese had eight factors and 13 rebounds.

“I grew up taking part in basketball with the boys. It’s at all times been bodily and feisty and it’s a must to discover a approach to maintain your individual,” Clark stated.

