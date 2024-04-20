BERKELEY – The 59th-ranked California males’s tennis staff hosts No. 20 Stanford within the regular-season finale and the Large Slam on Saturday at 3 p.m. PT on the Hellman Tennis Advanced, the place the Golden Bears boast an 8-1 document. Previous to the match, the Bears will honor the careers of Ryder Jackson and Lucas Magnaudet of their Senior Day ceremony.

Cal may also have fun McManus Legends Day on Saturday, commemorating the lifetime of alumnus Jim McManus, and Fuddruckers will present free hamburgers to followers whereas provides final.



Saturday’s Pac-12 Convention match marks the second assembly between Cal and Stanford this season. In addition they met Feb. 25 on The Farm, the place the Golden Bears fell, 4-1.



Match Particulars



No. 59 Cal (10-8, 3-2 Pac-12) at No. 20 Stanford (14-5, 6-1)

When: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. PT

The place: Hellman Tennis Advanced, Berkeley, Calif.

Watch: Livestream

Scores: StatBroadcast



Final Time Out: Cal Falls At USC

Ranked 51st final week, Cal misplaced at No. 54 USC, 4-1, on Friday at Marks Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bears received the doubles level, with the then-No. 41 duo of Alex Chang and Mikey Wright topping the Fifty fifth-ranked Peter Makk and Lodewijk Westrate, 6-3, on courtroom one, and Lucas Magnaudet and former Trojan Ryder Jackson defeating Oscar Weightman and Samuel Rubell, 6-4 on courtroom two to provide Cal a 1-0 lead.



However the Bears faltered in singles. The Trojans ended the match when Lodewijk Westrate defeated Cal’s 119th-ranked Carl Emil Overbeck , 6-1, 2-6, 6-0, at court-two singles to clinch.



Cal’s match at No. 28 UCLA – slated to happen final Sunday – was rained out. The match may very well be rescheduled however must be performed in some unspecified time in the future earlier than subsequent week’s Pac-12 Championship.



Final Time Vs. Stanford

In a nonconference conflict with the Cardinal on Feb. 25 on the Taube Household Tennis Stadium, Cal fell, 4-1. Cal junior Carl Emil Overbeck upset the Thirty second-ranked Samir Banerjee, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, at court-one singles, which left the Bears trailing, 3-1. The match ended when Stanford’s Hudson Rivera beat Timofey Stepanov , 6-4, 6-4, on courtroom 4 to make the ultimate rating 4-1.



Ballot Place

Cal is ranked 59th on this week’s ITA staff ballot, and the doubles pair of Alex Chang and Mikey Wright (7-1) is ranked fortieth. In singles, Ryder Jackson (6-5) is ranked 88th and Alex Chang (20-9) is ranked a hundred and twentieth.



Scouting the Bears

Alex Chang has been named the Pac-12 Participant of the Week twice this season (see beneath)

has been named the Pac-12 Participant of the Week twice this season (see beneath) Lucas Magnaudet leads the staff with 4 clinching victories, together with three straight vs. Oregon (4-1) on March 16, Washington (4-1) on March 17 and San Francisco (4-0) on March 20; he additionally clinched Cal’s 7-0 win over Saint Mary’s on April 7

leads the staff with 4 clinching victories, together with three straight vs. Oregon (4-1) on March 16, Washington (4-1) on March 17 and San Francisco (4-0) on March 20; he additionally clinched Cal’s 7-0 win over Saint Mary’s on April 7 Chang (vs. Pepperdine and Utah), Timofey Stepanov (vs. UC Davis and UCSB), Carl Emil Overbeck (vs. UCSD) and John Kim (vs. UC Davis) have additionally clinched Cal wins this season

(vs. UC Davis and UCSB), (vs. UCSD) and (vs. UC Davis) have additionally clinched Cal wins this season Alex Chang (20-8) and Mikey Wright (19-10) rank 1-2 in Cal doubles wins

(20-8) and (19-10) rank 1-2 in Cal doubles wins Chang and Timofey Stepanov are tied for the staff lead in singles wins with 20 apiece

are tied for the staff lead in singles wins with 20 apiece Sophomore Jonathan Irwanto (17-13) is third in singles wins

(17-13) is third in singles wins Overbeck has information of 16-13 in singles and 15-8 in doubles

A local of Denmark, Overbeck received the singles title on the Jack Kramer Invitational within the fall

Kris Kwinta (UCLA ’08) is in his third season because the Peter Wright Director of Males’s Tennis

(UCLA ’08) is in his third season because the Peter Wright Director of Males’s Tennis As a UCLA participant, Kwinta clinched the Bruins’ 4-3, NCAA championship win over Baylor in 2005

Francis Sargeant (BYU ’15) is in his third season as a Cal assistant coach

(BYU ’15) is in his third season as a Cal assistant coach Former Santa Clara star Vasileios Iliopoulos is in his first season as a Cal assistant coach

Scouting the Cardinal

Stanford cut up its final two matches, with the Cardinal dropping at No. 28 UCLA, 4-3, final Friday and beating No. 54 USC, 4-0, on Sunday in Los Angeles

The Cardinal has a 3-5 street document

Three Stanford gamers are ranked in singles – No. 19 Nishesh Basavarredy, No. 57 Samir Banerjee and No. 116 Neel Rajesh

In doubles, Max Basing and Nico Godsick are ranked Forty fifth

Paul Goldstein is in his tenth 12 months as Stanford’s head coach