Cal Hosts Stanford To End Regular Season
Robert Edwards/KLC fotos
Cal senior Ryder Jackson will play in his ultimate regular-season match Saturday at Hellman.
BERKELEY – The 59th-ranked California males’s tennis staff hosts No. 20 Stanford within the regular-season finale and the Large Slam on Saturday at 3 p.m. PT on the Hellman Tennis Advanced, the place the Golden Bears boast an 8-1 document. Previous to the match, the Bears will honor the careers of Ryder Jackson and Lucas Magnaudet of their Senior Day ceremony.
Cal may also have fun McManus Legends Day on Saturday, commemorating the lifetime of alumnus Jim McManus, and Fuddruckers will present free hamburgers to followers whereas provides final.
Saturday’s Pac-12 Convention match marks the second assembly between Cal and Stanford this season. In addition they met Feb. 25 on The Farm, the place the Golden Bears fell, 4-1.
Match Particulars
No. 59 Cal (10-8, 3-2 Pac-12) at No. 20 Stanford (14-5, 6-1)
When: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. PT
The place: Hellman Tennis Advanced, Berkeley, Calif.
Watch: Livestream
Scores: StatBroadcast
Final Time Out: Cal Falls At USC
Ranked 51st final week, Cal misplaced at No. 54 USC, 4-1, on Friday at Marks Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bears received the doubles level, with the then-No. 41 duo of Alex Chang and Mikey Wright topping the Fifty fifth-ranked Peter Makk and Lodewijk Westrate, 6-3, on courtroom one, and Lucas Magnaudet and former Trojan Ryder Jackson defeating Oscar Weightman and Samuel Rubell, 6-4 on courtroom two to provide Cal a 1-0 lead.
However the Bears faltered in singles. The Trojans ended the match when Lodewijk Westrate defeated Cal’s 119th-ranked Carl Emil Overbeck, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0, at court-two singles to clinch.
Cal’s match at No. 28 UCLA – slated to happen final Sunday – was rained out. The match may very well be rescheduled however must be performed in some unspecified time in the future earlier than subsequent week’s Pac-12 Championship.
Final Time Vs. Stanford
In a nonconference conflict with the Cardinal on Feb. 25 on the Taube Household Tennis Stadium, Cal fell, 4-1. Cal junior Carl Emil Overbeck upset the Thirty second-ranked Samir Banerjee, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, at court-one singles, which left the Bears trailing, 3-1. The match ended when Stanford’s Hudson Rivera beat Timofey Stepanov, 6-4, 6-4, on courtroom 4 to make the ultimate rating 4-1.
Ballot Place
Cal is ranked 59th on this week’s ITA staff ballot, and the doubles pair of Alex Chang and Mikey Wright (7-1) is ranked fortieth. In singles, Ryder Jackson (6-5) is ranked 88th and Alex Chang (20-9) is ranked a hundred and twentieth.
Scouting the Bears
- Alex Chang has been named the Pac-12 Participant of the Week twice this season (see beneath)
- Lucas Magnaudet leads the staff with 4 clinching victories, together with three straight vs. Oregon (4-1) on March 16, Washington (4-1) on March 17 and San Francisco (4-0) on March 20; he additionally clinched Cal’s 7-0 win over Saint Mary’s on April 7
- Chang (vs. Pepperdine and Utah), Timofey Stepanov (vs. UC Davis and UCSB), Carl Emil Overbeck (vs. UCSD) and John Kim (vs. UC Davis) have additionally clinched Cal wins this season
- Alex Chang (20-8) and Mikey Wright (19-10) rank 1-2 in Cal doubles wins
- Chang and Timofey Stepanov are tied for the staff lead in singles wins with 20 apiece
- Sophomore Jonathan Irwanto (17-13) is third in singles wins
- Overbeck has information of 16-13 in singles and 15-8 in doubles
- A local of Denmark, Overbeck received the singles title on the Jack Kramer Invitational within the fall
- Kris Kwinta (UCLA ’08) is in his third season because the Peter Wright Director of Males’s Tennis
- As a UCLA participant, Kwinta clinched the Bruins’ 4-3, NCAA championship win over Baylor in 2005
- Francis Sargeant (BYU ’15) is in his third season as a Cal assistant coach
- Former Santa Clara star Vasileios Iliopoulos is in his first season as a Cal assistant coach
Scouting the Cardinal
- Stanford cut up its final two matches, with the Cardinal dropping at No. 28 UCLA, 4-3, final Friday and beating No. 54 USC, 4-0, on Sunday in Los Angeles
- The Cardinal has a 3-5 street document
- Three Stanford gamers are ranked in singles – No. 19 Nishesh Basavarredy, No. 57 Samir Banerjee and No. 116 Neel Rajesh
- In doubles, Max Basing and Nico Godsick are ranked Forty fifth
- Paul Goldstein is in his tenth 12 months as Stanford’s head coach
Chang Earns Second Pac-12 Participant of the Week Award
For the second time in lower than a month, Cal junior Alex Chang was named the Pac-12 Participant of the Week, the convention workplace introduced April 9. The award is the second profession honor for Chang, who additionally claimed the accolade on March 19, and is the second for Cal this season.
The Berkeley native was lauded for his play within the then-Sixty fifth-ranked Golden Bears’ victories over Utah, No. 47 UC Santa Barbara and Saint Mary’s, with Chang profitable thrice in singles and, with Mikey Wright, twice in doubles.
Within the win over the Utes on April 6 on the Hellman Tennis Advanced, the Forty fifth-ranked pair of Chang and Wright defeated Geronimo Espin Busleiman and Bruno Krenn, 6-2, on courtroom one because the Bears went on to say the doubles level. Ranked 104th in singles, Chang bested Jayson Blando 6-1, 6-4, on courtroom three.
In opposition to the Gauchos on April 7, Chang beat Lucca Liu, 6-4, 6-4, en path to Cal’s 4-3 triumph.
April 7 featured a doubleheader at Hellman, with Cal dominating Saint Mary’s, 7-0, within the evening cap. Chang and Wright topped Diego Jarry and Paulo Hugo Etchecoin, 6-2, to clinch the doubles level and provides the Bears a 1-0 lead. Later Chang beat Jarry at court-two singles, prevailing 6-3, 6-1, because the Bears rolled to victory.
Subsequent Time
Cal competes within the Pac-12 Championship from April 24-27 in Ojai.
Keep Posted
For additional protection of the Bears, comply with them on Twitter (@CalMensTennis), Instagram (@CalMensTennis) and Fb (/CalMensTennis/).
