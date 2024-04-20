Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department: Who Is Clara Bow?

Maybe extra curiously, although, Clara’s official retirement got here shortly after she tied the knot along with her husband Rex Bell after two years of courting. The couple bought married in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1931, and Rex, who met Clara on the set of a Western movie, notably denied marrying his spouse to press the next day.

As a 1931 New York Occasions article reads, “In answering questioners at the moment, intimated that if he and Clara Bow had been married or data of marriage turned identified typically, contracts can be endangered.”

Elsewhere within the article, Clara, who had an absent father and a mom who struggled with psychological sickness, is alleged to have “introduced her intention to stop being a film queen and begin being a cattle queen,” in reference to her dedication to her relationship with Rex, because the couple moved onto a cattle ranch.

Nonetheless, regardless of Clara giving up her fame, Rex later reentered the highlight to turn out to be a politician. In the meantime, Clara stayed residence to are inclined to the couple’s ranch and care for his or her two sons. In 1944, distressed by her husband’s fame and her personal psychological well being struggles, Clara tried suicide, in accordance with Nationwide Museum of American Historical past.

Just a few years later, Clara checked herself right into a psychiatric establishment and was recognized with schizophrenia. Following remedy, she relocated to Los Angeles to reside alone as a substitute of returning residence to her household. In September 1965, three years after her husband’s passing, Clara died on the age of 60.