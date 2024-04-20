Cal Hosts No. 8 Washington

BERKELEY – The No. 20 California softball crew returns to Pac-12 play with No. 8 Washington coming to city for 3 video games at Levine-Fricke Subject Friday by Sunday.



First pitch for the sequence opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on Friday with recreation 2 beginning at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday. The sequence wraps up on Sunday at midday PT.



WEEKEND LINEUP

Groups: Cal (30-12, 4-9 Pac-12) vs. Washington (28-7, 10-5 Pac-12)

Cal (30-12, 4-9 Pac-12) vs. Washington (28-7, 10-5 Pac-12) Location: Levine-Fricke Subject | Berkeley, California

Levine-Fricke Subject | Berkeley, California First pitch: Friday: 3 p.m. PT | Saturday: 1 p.m. PT | Sunday: midday PT

HOW TO FOLLOW

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Washington leads the all-time sequence with Cal, 57-46, and swept the three-game set final season in Seattle. Cal took two of three from the Huskies in 2022, its first sequence win towards UW since 2015.

QUICK HITS

Cal’s 58 dwelling runs lead the convention and are fifteenth nationally. The college document for lengthy balls in a season is 84 in 2012.

The Bears are among the many prime three within the Pac-12 in a number of different offensive classes, together with runs (224, 2nd), hits (341, third), doubles (63, 1st), RBI (203, 2nd) and extra-base hits (124, 1st).

Tatum Anzaldo is on a tear as of late, hitting .540 in her final 14 video games with two dwelling runs, three doubles and eight RBI. She has no less than one hit in 19 of the final 21 video games and has reached base in 37 of the 40 video games she has performed in.

is on a tear as of late, hitting .540 in her final 14 video games with two dwelling runs, three doubles and eight RBI. She has no less than one hit in 19 of the final 21 video games and has reached base in 37 of the 40 video games she has performed in. Anzaldo reached a profession milestone on Wednesday evening at Fresno State, notching her 2 hundredth profession base hit. The senior from Whittier additionally set a brand new profession greatest with 4 base hits within the recreation (4-for-4).

The Bears verify in at No. 24 within the sixth NCAA RPI of the season. Cal was No. 9 within the preliminary rankings, its highest since reaching No. 2 in 2012.

Cal is ranked No. 20 on this week’s NFCA ballot and No. 24 by USA Softball, whereas the Bears are receiving votes within the Softball America and D1 Softball rankings.

Acacia Anders turned the second Golden Bear to win Pac-12 Participant of the Week honors this season March 25 after hitting .500 (8-for-16), gathering two dwelling runs and three doubles to go along with six RBI. Her two-run homer within the backside of the seventh inning Saturday vs. then-No. 21 Arizona ignited then-No. 19 Cal’s comeback from 5 runs all the way down to take a 7-6 win in 9 innings. The Vacaville native hit one other two-run shot within the sixth inning Sunday, extending Cal’s result in 8-4 because the Bears held on for an 8-7 victory to safe the sequence. Anders scored 5 runs and tallied a .529 on base share with a 1.063 slugging share.

turned the second Golden Bear to win Pac-12 Participant of the Week honors this season March 25 after hitting .500 (8-for-16), gathering two dwelling runs and three doubles to go along with six RBI. Her two-run homer within the backside of the seventh inning Saturday vs. then-No. 21 Arizona ignited then-No. 19 Cal’s comeback from 5 runs all the way down to take a 7-6 win in 9 innings. The Vacaville native hit one other two-run shot within the sixth inning Sunday, extending Cal’s result in 8-4 because the Bears held on for an 8-7 victory to safe the sequence. Anders scored 5 runs and tallied a .529 on base share with a 1.063 slugging share. Anders has 17 doubles to prime the Pac-12, the eighth most within the nation. Her 36 RBI are fifth within the convention.

Elon Butler was named Cal’s first Pac-12 Participant of the Week this season Feb. 20 after a standout efficiency throughout the Golden Bears’ undefeated weekend on the Littlewood Basic. Butler hit .600 (9-for-15) in Cal’s 5 victories, gathering two dwelling runs and two doubles to go along with seven RBI. Her two-run homer tied the sport towards then-No. 17/21 Virginia Tech because the Bears went on to a 6-5, eight-inning victory over the Hokies.

was named Cal’s first Pac-12 Participant of the Week this season Feb. 20 after a standout efficiency throughout the Golden Bears’ undefeated weekend on the Littlewood Basic. Butler hit .600 (9-for-15) in Cal’s 5 victories, gathering two dwelling runs and two doubles to go along with seven RBI. Her two-run homer tied the sport towards then-No. 17/21 Virginia Tech because the Bears went on to a 6-5, eight-inning victory over the Hokies. Butler is at present tied for the convention lead in dwelling runs (12). Her .739 slugging share is second within the Pac-12.

Cal has a trio of gamers within the prime 11 of the convention in dwelling runs as Lagi Quiroga is in a three-way tie for fourth with 11 lengthy balls and Tianna Bell is tied for eleventh with eight.

STAY POSTED

For protection of Cal Softball, please comply with the Bears on Twitter (@CalSB), Instagram (@calsb) and Fb (/CalSoftball/).

