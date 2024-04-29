Connect with us

Candace Parker Announces Retirement After Historic 16-Year Career

1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS (April 28, 2024)—Three-time WNBA Champion, and two-time league MVP Candace Parker introduced her retirement right now following a storied 16-year profession.

Please go to Candace’s instagram web page for her official announcement.

Please click on right here for a press release from the Aces.

The 6-4 ahead/middle signed with the Aces previous to the 2023 season, and began the primary 18 video games of the yr main Las Vegas to a 16-2 report. She was averaging 9.0 factors, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per sport earlier than having surgical procedure on her left foot which sidelined her for the rest of the season. With the 2023 WNBA crown, the No. 1 choose within the 2008 WNBA Draft grew to become the primary participant in league historical past to win a championship with three completely different groups, having additionally executed so with Los Angeles (2016) and Chicago (2021).

Named to the WNBA High 20 at 20 and W25 groups, Parker is a 10-time All-WNBA honoree who performed her first 13 seasons within the league with the Los Angeles Sparks. She grew to become the primary participant in WNBA historical past to be named Rookie of the Yr and Most Useful Participant in the identical season when she averaged 18.5 factors, 9.5 rebounds and three.4 assists whereas serving to the Sparks to a 10-win enchancment in 2008.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Parker led LA to 11 playoff appearances, together with the 2016 WNBA Championship. She earned her second MVP award in 2013 when she averaged 17.9 factors, 8.7 rebounds and three.8 assists.

The Tennessee grad signed as a free agent with Chicago on February 1, 2021, and led the Sky to their first-ever WNBA Championship that very same yr.

As a collegian, Parker led the Woman Vols to the 2007 and 2008 NCAA Championships, incomes Ultimate 4 Most Excellent Participant accolades each years.

Since 2018, Parker has labored as an analyst and commentator for NBA on TNT, throughout the WNBA offseason. In 2019, she labored as an analyst for the NCAA Division I Males’s Basketball Championship Sport, and started serving as an analyst and commentator for NBA TV and NCAA Match protection on CBS Sports activities.

PARKER’S CAREER HONORS
WNBA Champion 3 2016 (LA), 2021 (CHI), 2023 (LV)
WNBA Most Useful Participant 2 2008, 2013
All-WNBA First Group 7 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2022
All-WNBA Second Group 3 2009, 2015, 2018
WNBA All-Star 7 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022
WNBA Defensive Participant of the Yr 1 2020
WNBA All-Defensive Second Group 2 2009, 2012
WNBA Finals Most Useful Participant 1 2016
WNBA Rookie of the Yr 1 2008
WNBA All-Star Most Useful Participant 1 2013
Olympic Gold Medalist 2 2008, 2012
NCAA Championship 2 2007, 2008
Naismith Girls’s Faculty Participant of the Yr 1 2007-08
John R. Picket Award 2 2006-07, 2007-08
AP Participant of the Yr 2 2006-07, 2007-08
Ultimate 4 Most Excellent Participant 2 2007, 2008

 

PARKER’S CAREER WNBA RANKINGS
Factors 6,574 ninth
Area Objectives 2,471 7th
Area Purpose Makes an attempt 5,163 ninth
Free Throws 1,290 thirteenth
Free Throw Makes an attempt 1,682 twelfth
Rebounds 3,467 3rd
Rebounds Per Sport 8.5 8th
Defensive Rebounds 2,846 2nd
Defensive Rebounds Per Sport 6.9 third
Assists 1,634 7th
Steals 521 sixteenth
Blocks 619 5th
Blocks Per Sport 1.51 11th

 

 

