Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA playoff picks, Game 4 best bets from model

An important Sport 4 matchup between the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers and the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks is ready to happen within the 2024 NBA playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Clippers should come out aggressive to keep away from falling right into a 3-1 gap. In Sport 3, Dallas defended its residence court docket and secured a 101-90 victory. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is ready to overlook Sunday’s showdown for the Clippers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at American Airways Heart in Dallas. The Mavericks are 5.5-point favorites within the newest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, whereas the over/below for complete factors scored is 209.5.

Clippers vs. Mavericks unfold: Dallas -5.5

Clippers vs. Mavericks over/below: 209.5 factors

Clippers vs. Mavericks cash line: Dallas -213, Los Angeles +176

LAC: The Clippers are 1-5 ATS of their final six video games

DAL: The Mavs are 15-5 ATS of their previous 20 video games

Why the Mavericks can cowl

Guard Kyrie Irving owns a number of the finest handles within the NBA. Irving’s quickness makes it robust for defenders to remain in entrance of him and he excels in high-pressure moments. Via three video games in opposition to Los Angeles, Irving is averaging 25 factors, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per recreation. In his final outing, Irving totaled 21 factors, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Heart Dereck Vigorous II gives Dallas with an lively and energetic member of the frontcourt. Vigorous makes use of his wingspan to change pictures within the paint whereas being an important cutter and finisher across the rim. Within the Sport 3 win over the Clippers. Vigorous had 13 factors, two blocks, and went 6-of-8 from the sector. Ahead Derrick Jones Jr. is one other athletic and downhill scorer. Jones Jr. does his finest work within the paint, scoring 10-plus factors in consecutive video games. See which crew to again at SportsLine.

Why the Clippers can cowl

Guard James Harden generates offense in a mess of how. Harden nonetheless owns the handles to interrupt down defenses and makes use of his jumper to stretch out the ground. The ten-time All-Star additionally finds a strategy to get his teammates concerned. On this collection, Harden averages 23.7 factors, seven assists, and 1.3 blocks. In his final outing, he notched 21 factors and 5 assists.

Ahead Paul George is an athletic two-way risk. George brings an important perimeter defender to the ground with the intuition to leap into passing lanes. The Fresno State product additionally has a clean jumper. In three video games up to now, George is averaging 17 factors, 4.3 rebounds, and 4 assists per contest. In Sport 2, he completed with 22 factors and 4 assists. See which crew to again at SportsLine.

