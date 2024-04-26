Cardinals select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 4 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The son of Corridor of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., Jr. owns the pedigree, expertise and drive to be among the many high receivers out of the gate.

Harrison Jr.’s perfect measurement — 6-foot-3, 209 kilos — blends with electrical play pace, magnets for palms and picture-perfect route working. He enters the NFL with a quintessential compilation of manufacturing, measurables and upside.

THE Ohio State product put up 1,200-plus receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns in every of his two seasons as a starter, changing into the primary participant at school historical past to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Contemplating the expertise OSU has churned out even in simply current seasons, Harrison claiming that file isn’t any little advantage badge.

He may not burn in a 40-yard sprint, however Harrison performs exceedingly quick, capable of get out and in of breaks, leaving defenders within the mud. His fast breaks and cuts, coupled with skilled showmanship on routes — which presumably comes with having an HOF tutor — afford Harrison swaths of area to make reads straightforward for quarterbacks. A clean athlete, the wideout can effortlessly make up floor and has the skilled ball expertise to make any catch look routine.

The 21-year-old’s school tape is affected by ridiculous grabs the place he combines skilled ball-tracking, calm contortion expertise and locking pliers for palms. His boundary footwork is NFL-level, and his potential to carry out within the scramble drill will turn out to be useful in his transition. Harrison’s yards after catch got here extra from pace and bodily working than make-you-miss elusiveness in area, however at instances, he was so removed from defenders that he did not must make many strikes.

If we’re nitpicking, Harrison can develop his play power, as veteran corners are positive to be bodily with the rookie. He wasn’t identified for his blocking, both. Each these negatives will be simply erased, making Harrison a near-perfect prospect for the trendy model of soccer.