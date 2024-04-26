Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is Arizona Cardinals’ first first-round pick in 2024

Harrison did not work out on the Mix or at his professional day, as a substitute sticking to a regiment to arrange him to roll proper into his NFL group’s exercises as quickly as he was drafted. That too resonated with Ossenfort: “Marvin has a plan.”

“The individual he’s, the participant he’s, the mindset, I am excited to get him in right here,” Gannon mentioned. “He’ll get open, catch the ball, and rating factors.”

Harrison ought to transfer instantly into the lineup, becoming a member of Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch together with tight finish Trey McBride. The son of Colts Corridor of Fame huge receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., Harrison Jr. had 67 receptions in 12 video games for the Buckeyes, totaling 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

He had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 video games as a sophomore.

“Initially, we wish to get him in right here and let him carve out a task,” Ossenfort mentioned.

Harrison mentioned Murray “is the type of man I wish to play with” and had famous the day earlier than to reporters in Detroit that he was a whole receiver, capable of play the ‘X’, ‘Z’ and the slot if wanted. That is what Ossenfort needs to see early because the Cardinals determine precisely how they could wish to deploy him.

However the pairing did appear inevitable in some methods, relationship all the best way again to when Johnson and Harrison had been speaking earlier than the 2023 draft, and Johnson hoped to be a Cardinal and the 2 had discussions of ultimately turning into teammates in Arizona.