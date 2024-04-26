Latest predictions for 2024 NFL Draft

Drake Maye, the star quarterback from North Carolina, is a high prospect within the 2024 NFL Draft regardless of having by no means gained a Heisman Trophy, a nationwide championship, and even being a Faculty Soccer Playoff contender, not like his fellow prospects. And the buzzing query surrounding Maye, will he hear his identify throughout the first spherical on Thursday in Detroit?

Maye’s distinctive abilities gained the eye of NFL groups, making him a gorgeous alternative for organizations needing a quarterback. Many of those groups are contemplating him over Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., in keeping with the newest mock drafts.

With the draft mere hours away from the first-round bulletins, the air is thick with uncertainty about Maye’s standing as a top-three choose. The rise of different quarterback prospects like LSU’s 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and Faculty Soccer nationwide champion, J.J. McCarthy of Michigan has added a layer of intrigue, leaving us all questioning which crew Maye will finally land with.

As the primary spherical of the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, draft analysts predict the place Maye will likely be chosen.

Drake Maye 2024 NFL draft predictions

Subject Yates, ESPN: New England Patriots, No. 3 general choose

Yates writes: “My stance on the No. 3 choose for the Patriots has been clear since they landed there on the finish of the 2023 common season. They’ve to remain put and take both Daniels or Maye, relying which one remains to be on the board. No want to alter issues up now, as right here the Patriots would land the 21-year-old Maye to get their offense again on monitor. His mixture of 6-foot-4 measurement, arm expertise and toughness forecast a shiny future. New England was thirty first in offensive scoring final season (12.9 factors per recreation), and there are nonetheless holes throughout that unit, however enchancment begins with touchdown the best quarterback.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: New England Patriots, No. 3 general choose

Jeremiah writes: “I really feel assured the third choice will likely be Maye. I lean towards pondering the Patriots will stick and choose. Whenever you want a quarterback, you do not attempt to get cute and transfer across the board.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports activities: New York Giants, No. 3 general choose

Prisco writes: “The Giants make the daring transfer to go up and get Maye, beating the Vikings to the punch. Daniel Jones can provide you one other yr and this transfer may give the present regime an opportunity to remain on longer — and we all know how that issues.”

Drake Maye’s 2024 NFL Draft odds

Based on newest NFL Draft odds from BetMGM, the New England Patriots are the favorites to draft Maye. Maye presently has -135 odds to go third general to New England.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The place: Campus Marius Park at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan

When: Thursday, April 25-Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Community

Stream: NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV

