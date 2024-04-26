Connect with us

Latest predictions for 2024 NFL Draft

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Drake Maye, the star quarterback from North Carolina, is a high prospect within the 2024 NFL Draft regardless of having by no means gained a Heisman Trophy, a nationwide championship, and even being a Faculty Soccer Playoff contender, not like his fellow prospects. And the buzzing query surrounding Maye, will he hear his identify throughout the first spherical on Thursday in Detroit?

Maye’s distinctive abilities gained the eye of NFL groups, making him a gorgeous alternative for organizations needing a quarterback. Many of those groups are contemplating him over Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., in keeping with the newest mock drafts.

With the draft mere hours away from the first-round bulletins, the air is thick with uncertainty about Maye’s standing as a top-three choose. The rise of different quarterback prospects like LSU’s 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and Faculty Soccer nationwide champion, J.J. McCarthy of Michigan has added a layer of intrigue, leaving us all questioning which crew Maye will finally land with.

