Carlin Leads Spiders Into Second Place at National Golf Invitational

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Drew Carlin’s 3-under par 69 was one among 4 Richmond rounds in crimson figures on Day 1 of the Nationwide Golf Invitational Friday at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Membership. Carlin was joined by teammates Cole Ekert (-2), Quin Polin (-2), and Patrick Isztwan (-1) below par because the Spiders mixed for a group rating of 8-under (280), second greatest within the 10-team subject.

Richmond trails TCU (-9, 279) by one stroke and is 2 photographs in entrance of third-place Wyoming (-6, 282). UR’s group rating Friday matched the Thirteenth-best single-round rating in program historical past.

Carlin is tied for fourth on the person leaderboard after his 3-under 69, which matched the bottom spherical of his school profession. Carlin made 4 birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle on the 584-yard, par 5 seventh gap. Carlin reached the inexperienced in two with a hybrid from greater than 250 yards away, after which made a 25-foot putt for his three.

“I’ve stored taking part in and working towards at dwelling and put some additional work in with the motive force,” stated Carlin, who completed his sophomore faculty 12 months earlier this month. “That paid off at present.”

Carlin and the remainder of the Spiders thought their season was over following their fifth-place end on the Atlantic 10 Championship in Orlando, Fla. on April 28. However Richmond is one among 10 groups to simply accept an invitation to the NGI, which held its inaugural occasion in 2023.

Enjoying in an occasion they by no means anticipated to be in, Carlin says the group is free. “Mindset clever, we have now nothing to lose out right here,” he stated. “So simply exit, have enjoyable, and play some good golf.”

Ekert and Polin are each tied for ninth at 2-under par, whereas Isztwan one shot again in a tie for fifteenth. Teammate Jack LaPiana can also be within the high 20 at even-par, making him one among 5 golfers tied for twentieth.

The Spiders will begin Spherical 2 at 7:45 AM Saturday.