News
Texas A&M Athletics
CARLSBAD, Calif. – The No. 13 Texas A&M girls’s golf crew completed the primary spherical of the 2024 NCAA Championships on Friday in second behind top-three performances from Adela Cernousek and Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio on the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.
“That was in all probability probably the greatest rounds, contemplating the scenario, that I have been part of,” Head Coach Gerrod Chadwell mentioned. “We did not get off to the cleanest of begins, however we had a heck of a again 9. Our scorecard was fairly clear. We have to clear up some placing stuff, however for those who would have advised me that was what we’d have shot beginning out, I might have taken it in a heartbeat. I am tremendous happy with the battle, as a result of that end was actually robust. It was getting chilly, and the wind was up. Ending clear helped that scorecard look actually good.”
The Aggies have been one stroke behind Clemson (-8) for the highest spot on the crew leaderboard. The Maroon & White have been 10 strokes forward of fifteenth place, which would be the first minimize after spherical three of stroke play. They might want to keep throughout the high eight to qualify for match play on the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke play.
As a crew, A&M was the lone program within the 30-squad area that didn’t document a double bogey or worse. The putting marks the bottom after a spherical at NCAAs for the Aggies since match play was added to the championships in 2015.
Adela Cernousek and Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio have been dominant on the NCAA course. Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio began out on hearth, capturing a 4-under 32 on the again 9, which the crew began on. Cernousek adopted that up with a 4-under 32 on entrance 9, together with a stretch of birdies on 5 of six holes from No. 18 to No. 5. The pair have been tied for third on the person leaderboard at 4-under 68. Florida State’s Lottie Woad led all golfers at 7-under 65 after day one.
Zoe Slaughter shot even-par and tied for thirty eighth and the ultimate counting rating for the Aggies was Blanca Fernández García-Poggio who went 1-over 73 and held onto a share of 58th. Jennie Park rounded out the lineup twisted up for 144th.
The Maroon & White will tee off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to start the second spherical. Stay stats for the occasion will be discovered at Golfstat.com. Moreover, the event might be televised on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m., Monday via Wednesday.
Crew Standings
1 – Clemson (-8)
2 – Texas A&M (-7)
T3 – Stanford (-3)
T3 – Auburn (-3)
T3 – Northwestern (-3)
T6 – San Jose State (-2)
T6 – Duke (-2)
T6 – Arizona State (-2)
T9 – Oklahoma State (-1)
T9 – Mississippi State (-1)
T9 – Florida State (-1)
T12 – Michigan State (E)
T12 – Arkansas (E)
14 – LSU (+1)
T15 – UCLA (+3)
T15 – Pepperdine (+3)
17 – Oregon (+6)
T18 – Purdue (+7)
T18 – Wake Forest (+7)
20 – South Carolina (+8)
T21 – Texas (+11)
T21 – USC (+11)
T21 – Oregon State (+11)
T21 – Ole Miss (+11)
T25 – Vanderbilt (+12)
T25 – Baylor (+12)
T27 – Virginia (+13)
T27 – North Carolina (+13)
29 – SMU (+14)
30 – Tulsa (+15)
“That was in all probability probably the greatest rounds, contemplating the scenario, that I have been part of,” Head Coach Gerrod Chadwell mentioned. “We did not get off to the cleanest of begins, however we had a heck of a again 9. Our scorecard was fairly clear. We have to clear up some placing stuff, however for those who would have advised me that was what we’d have shot beginning out, I might have taken it in a heartbeat. I am tremendous happy with the battle, as a result of that end was actually robust. It was getting chilly, and the wind was up. Ending clear helped that scorecard look actually good.”
The Aggies have been one stroke behind Clemson (-8) for the highest spot on the crew leaderboard. The Maroon & White have been 10 strokes forward of fifteenth place, which would be the first minimize after spherical three of stroke play. They might want to keep throughout the high eight to qualify for match play on the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke play.
As a crew, A&M was the lone program within the 30-squad area that didn’t document a double bogey or worse. The putting marks the bottom after a spherical at NCAAs for the Aggies since match play was added to the championships in 2015.
Adela Cernousek and Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio have been dominant on the NCAA course. Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio began out on hearth, capturing a 4-under 32 on the again 9, which the crew began on. Cernousek adopted that up with a 4-under 32 on entrance 9, together with a stretch of birdies on 5 of six holes from No. 18 to No. 5. The pair have been tied for third on the person leaderboard at 4-under 68. Florida State’s Lottie Woad led all golfers at 7-under 65 after day one.
Zoe Slaughter shot even-par and tied for thirty eighth and the ultimate counting rating for the Aggies was Blanca Fernández García-Poggio who went 1-over 73 and held onto a share of 58th. Jennie Park rounded out the lineup twisted up for 144th.
The Maroon & White will tee off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to start the second spherical. Stay stats for the occasion will be discovered at Golfstat.com. Moreover, the event might be televised on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m., Monday via Wednesday.
Crew Standings
1 – Clemson (-8)
2 – Texas A&M (-7)
T3 – Stanford (-3)
T3 – Auburn (-3)
T3 – Northwestern (-3)
T6 – San Jose State (-2)
T6 – Duke (-2)
T6 – Arizona State (-2)
T9 – Oklahoma State (-1)
T9 – Mississippi State (-1)
T9 – Florida State (-1)
T12 – Michigan State (E)
T12 – Arkansas (E)
14 – LSU (+1)
T15 – UCLA (+3)
T15 – Pepperdine (+3)
17 – Oregon (+6)
T18 – Purdue (+7)
T18 – Wake Forest (+7)
20 – South Carolina (+8)
T21 – Texas (+11)
T21 – USC (+11)
T21 – Oregon State (+11)
T21 – Ole Miss (+11)
T25 – Vanderbilt (+12)
T25 – Baylor (+12)
T27 – Virginia (+13)
T27 – North Carolina (+13)
29 – SMU (+14)
30 – Tulsa (+15)
Comply with the Aggies
Go to 12thman.com for extra data on Texas A&M girls’s golf. Followers can maintain updated with the A&M girls’s golf crew on Fb, Instagram, and on X by following @AggieWomensGolf.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News5 days ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
NBA 2024 awards: Full list of finalists with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up for MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Transformers One Trailer is OUT!
-
News2 weeks ago
How to get state funded care
-
News2 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News4 weeks ago
Mandisa, ‘American Idol’ singer and Grammy winner, dies at 47
-
News4 weeks ago
Review: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is great meditative theater