Texas A&M Athletics

Crew Standings

The No. 13 Texas A&M girls’s golf crew completed the primary spherical of the 2024 NCAA Championships on Friday in second behind top-three performances fromand Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio on the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.“That was in all probability probably the greatest rounds, contemplating the scenario, that I have been part of,” Head Coachmentioned. “We did not get off to the cleanest of begins, however we had a heck of a again 9. Our scorecard was fairly clear. We have to clear up some placing stuff, however for those who would have advised me that was what we’d have shot beginning out, I might have taken it in a heartbeat. I am tremendous happy with the battle, as a result of that end was actually robust. It was getting chilly, and the wind was up. Ending clear helped that scorecard look actually good.”The Aggies have been one stroke behind Clemson (-8) for the highest spot on the crew leaderboard. The Maroon & White have been 10 strokes forward of fifteenth place, which would be the first minimize after spherical three of stroke play. They might want to keep throughout the high eight to qualify for match play on the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke play.As a crew, A&M was the lone program within the 30-squad area that didn’t document a double bogey or worse. The putting marks the bottom after a spherical at NCAAs for the Aggies since match play was added to the championships in 2015.and Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio have been dominant on the NCAA course. Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio began out on hearth, capturing a 4-under 32 on the again 9, which the crew began on. Cernousek adopted that up with a 4-under 32 on entrance 9, together with a stretch of birdies on 5 of six holes from No. 18 to No. 5. The pair have been tied for third on the person leaderboard at 4-under 68. Florida State’s Lottie Woad led all golfers at 7-under 65 after day one.shot even-par and tied for thirty eighth and the ultimate counting rating for the Aggies waswho went 1-over 73 and held onto a share of 58th.rounded out the lineup twisted up for 144th.The Maroon & White will tee off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to start the second spherical. Stay stats for the occasion will be discovered at Golfstat.com. Moreover, the event might be televised on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m., Monday via Wednesday.1 – Clemson (-8)T3 – Stanford (-3)T3 – Auburn (-3)T3 – Northwestern (-3)T6 – San Jose State (-2)T6 – Duke (-2)T6 – Arizona State (-2)T9 – Oklahoma State (-1)T9 – Mississippi State (-1)T9 – Florida State (-1)T12 – Michigan State (E)T12 – Arkansas (E)14 – LSU (+1)T15 – UCLA (+3)T15 – Pepperdine (+3)17 – Oregon (+6)T18 – Purdue (+7)T18 – Wake Forest (+7)20 – South Carolina (+8)T21 – Texas (+11)T21 – USC (+11)T21 – Oregon State (+11)T21 – Ole Miss (+11)T25 – Vanderbilt (+12)T25 – Baylor (+12)T27 – Virginia (+13)T27 – North Carolina (+13)29 – SMU (+14)30 – Tulsa (+15)