Cher joins Cyndi Lauper at Hollywood handprint ceremony

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

Cher joins Cyndi Lauper at Hollywood handprint ceremony
Cyndi Lauper was immortalized in concrete at a ceremony Tuesday morning on the Chinese language Theater in Hollywood, simply two days after she was honored as West Hollywood’s Lifetime Ally Icon throughout the WeHo Delight Parade. 

Cher made a shock look on the occasion to introduce Lauper, her buddy and collaborator, becoming a member of Bebe Rexha in honoring the singer for her 40+ yr profession. (Rexha was additionally in WeHo over the weekend, performing with Diplo.)

The ceremony was held along side the premiere of “Let the Canary Sing,” a documentary about Lauper’s life and street to stardom, out there for streaming right this moment on Paramount+.

Final week, Lauper introduced her upcoming farewell tour with 23 dates all through North America, together with a November 23 efficiency on the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.  Tickets go on sale Friday at livenation.com. 

 

 

