Cyndi Lauper to Place Handprints, Footprints Outside TCL Chinese Theatre – NBC Los Angeles

Cyndi Lauper and a few of her well-known associates had enjoyable Tuesday morning because the singer songwriter positioned her handprints and footprints outdoors the TCL Chinese language Theatre Tuesday.

The “Women Simply Need to Have Enjoyable” singer mentioned she was “honored” to obtain the particular recognition.

“All these occasions bowing in entrance of my bathe curtain once I was 9, and right here I’m,” Lauper mentioned. “I like glamor, and I like Hollywood.”

The occasion coincides with the discharge of a documentary on Lauper’s celebrated profession and her advocacy work on behalf of girls and the LGBTQ+ group. “Let the Canary Sing” was scheduled to start streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday.

Lauper additionally introduced Monday the 23-stop Women Simply Wanna Have Enjoyable Farewell Tour, which can embrace stops Nov. 23 on the Intuit Dome in Inglewood and Nov. 24 at Acrisure Area in Thousand Palms.

Lauper, donning her black pantsuit with white collars, was applauded by followers with her associates, Cher and Bebe Rexha, talking through the ceremony.

Cher, who known as Lauper a “genius” and “a pricey pal,” mirrored on the interplay the 2 groundbreaking artists shared when Cher was honored on the Kennedy Middle.

“[Lauper] mentioned, ‘Sorry I am unable to be there, I will be in LA.’ Then, after all, she lied, and she or he was there, in order that was actually an excellent time,” Cher described.

Rexha additionally spoke earlier than Lauper was launched, saying the trailblazing artist “empowered” her as a girl and as an artist.

“She taught us we must always all the time let our true colours shine by means of,” Rexha mentioned about Lauper.

Lauper launched her first solo album, “She’s So Uncommon,” in 1983 which made her the primary feminine artist to have 4 top-five singles on a debut album — “Women Simply Need to Have Enjoyable,” “Time After Time,” “She Bop” and “All By the Evening.”

“She’s So Uncommon” introduced her the Grammy in 1985 for greatest new artist, beating out Sheila E., Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Corey Hart and The Judds, and a nomination for album of the yr. Lauper additionally obtained nominations for report of the yr and greatest pop vocal efficiency, feminine for “Women Simply Need To Have Enjoyable” and track of the yr for “Time After Time.”

Lauper gained a second Grammy in 2014 for greatest musical theater album for “Kinky Boots,” for which she was the composer, lyricist and a producer. Lauper is a 16-time Grammy nominee.

Lauper gained the Tony Award for greatest authentic rating in 2013 for “Kinky Boots,” the primary lady to win the class by herself.

Lauper gained the excellent visitor actress in a comedy Emmy in 1995 for a efficiency because the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Ira Buchman (John Pankow) on the NBC comedy “Mad About You.”