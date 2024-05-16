Chiefs kicker, former Georgia Tech star Harrison Butker rails against Pride Month and Biden – WABE

Georgia native and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker railed towards Pleasure Month together with President Biden’s management through the COVID-19 pandemic and his stance on abortion throughout a graduation tackle at Benedictine Faculty final weekend.

Butker additionally mentioned that the “most necessary title” of girls needs to be that of “homemaker.”

Butker is a Decatur, Georgia, native who graduated from Westminster Excessive College earlier than happening to play for Georgia Tech, ending as the college’s all-time main scorer, in keeping with his biography on Georgia Tech’s web site.

The three-time Tremendous Bowl champion delivered the roughly 20-minute tackle Saturday on the Catholic personal liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas, which is situated about 60 miles north of Kansas Metropolis.

Butker, who has made his conservative Catholic beliefs well-known, started his tackle by attacking what he referred to as “harmful gender ideologies” in an obvious reference to Pleasure Month, which has been celebrated in June because the Stonewall riots in 1969. He additionally criticized an article by The Related Press highlighting a shift towards conservativism in some elements of the Catholic Church.

The 28-year-old Butker then took goal at Biden’s insurance policies, together with his response to COVID-19, which has killed practically 1.2 million individuals within the U.S., in keeping with the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

“Whereas COVID might need performed a big position all through your adolescence, it’s not distinctive,” he mentioned. “The unhealthy insurance policies and poor management have negatively impacted main life points. Issues like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, in addition to a rising assist for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of dysfunction.”

Butker later addressed the ladies within the viewers, arguing that their “most necessary title” needs to be that of “homemaker.”

“I believe it’s you, the ladies, who’ve had probably the most diabolic lies instructed to you,” Butker mentioned. “A few of you could go on to steer profitable careers on this planet, however I’d enterprise to guess that almost all of you’re most enthusiastic about your marriage and the kids you’ll carry into this world. I can let you know that my lovely spouse Isabelle can be the primary to say her life really began when she began dwelling her vocation as a spouse and as a mom.”

The Chiefs declined to touch upon Butker’s graduation tackle.

The 2017 seventh-round select of Georgia Tech has develop into of the NFL’s greatest kickers, breaking the Chiefs’ franchise file with a 62-yard area aim in 2022. Butker helped them win their first Tremendous Bowl in 50 years in 2020, added a second Lombardi Trophy in 2023, and he kicked the sphere aim that pressured additional time in a Tremendous Bowl win over San Francisco in February.

It has been an embarrassing offseason for the Chiefs, although.

Final month, voters in Jackson County, Missouri, soundly rejected a poll initiative that might have helped pay for a downtown ballpark for the Royals and an $800 million renovation to Arrowhead Stadium, the house of the Chiefs. Many citizens criticized the plan put ahead by the Chiefs as catering primarily to VIPs and the rich.

The identical week, broad receiver Rashee Rice turned himself into Dallas police on a number of prices, together with aggravated assault, after he was concerned in a high-speed crash that left 4 individuals with accidents. Rice has acknowledged being the motive force of one of many sports activities vehicles that was entering into extra of 100 mph, and video exhibits him leaving the scene with out offering info or figuring out whether or not anybody wanted medical consideration.

Final week, regulation enforcement officers instructed The Dallas Morning Information that Rice additionally was suspected of assaulting an individual at a downtown nightclub; Dallas police didn’t title Rice because the suspect in detailing a report back to The Related Press.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid mentioned he had spoken to the receiver and the workforce was letting the authorized course of play out.

WABE Information contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl