Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says a woman should be a ‘homemaker’ in college commencement speech

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is getting consideration for feedback he made throughout a graduation handle at Benedictine School final weekend through which he congratulated the ladies receiving levels, however then mentioned most have been in all probability extra excited to get married and have kids.

The three-time Tremendous Bowl champion additionally railed towards President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion and his management in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to Catholic leaders he mentioned have been “pushing harmful gender ideologies onto the youth of America.”

Butker delivered his roughly 20-minute handle Saturday on the Catholic personal liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas, which is situated about 60 miles north of Kansas Metropolis.

Butker, who has made his conservative Catholic beliefs well-known, additionally criticized an article by The Related Press highlighting a shift towards conservativism in some elements of the Catholic Church.

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs warms up earlier than the sport towards the Philadelphia Eagles previous to Tremendous Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 2023. Cooper Neill / Getty Photographs file

The 28-year-old Butker took purpose at Biden’s insurance policies, together with his response to COVID-19, which has killed practically 1.2 million folks within the U.S., in line with the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

“Whereas COVID may need performed a big function all through your early life, it’s not distinctive,” he mentioned. “Dangerous insurance policies and poor management have negatively impacted main life points. Issues like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, in addition to a rising assist for degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of dysfunction.”

Butker later addressed the ladies within the viewers, saying that his spouse embraced “some of the vital titles of all. Homemaker.“

“I believe it’s you, the ladies, who’ve had essentially the most diabolical lies instructed to you,” Butker mentioned. “A few of chances are you’ll go on to steer profitable careers on the planet, however I might enterprise to guess that almost all of you might be most enthusiastic about your marriage and the youngsters you’ll convey into this world. I can let you know that my stunning spouse Isabelle could be the primary to say that her life actually began when she began residing her vocation as a spouse and as a mom.”

The Chiefs declined to touch upon Butker’s graduation handle.

The 2017 seventh-round select of Georgia Tech has turn out to be of the NFL’s greatest kickers, breaking the Chiefs’ franchise document with a 62-yard area purpose in 2022. Butker helped them win their first Tremendous Bowl in 50 years in 2020, added a second Lombardi Trophy in 2023, and he kicked the sector purpose that compelled extra time in a Tremendous Bowl win over San Francisco in February.

It has been an embarrassing offseason for the Chiefs, although.

Final month, voters in Jackson County, Missouri, soundly rejected a poll initiative that might have helped pay for a downtown ballpark for the Royals and an $800 million renovation to Arrowhead Stadium, the house of the Chiefs. Many citizens criticized the plan put ahead by the Chiefs as catering primarily to VIPs and the rich.

The identical week, large receiver Rashee Rice turned himself in to Dallas police on a number of fees, together with aggravated assault, after he was concerned in a high-speed crash that left 4 folks with accidents. Rice has acknowledged being the motive force of one of many sports activities vehicles that was getting into extra of 100 mph, and video exhibits him leaving the scene with out offering info or figuring out whether or not anybody wanted medical consideration.

Final week, legislation enforcement officers instructed The Dallas Morning Information that Rice additionally was suspected of assaulting an individual at a downtown nightclub; Dallas police didn’t identify Rice because the suspect in detailing a report back to The Related Press.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid mentioned he had spoken to the receiver and the workforce was letting the authorized course of play out.