Childish Gambino Announces World Tour, Upcoming New Album

The musical challenge of actor/author/director Donald Glover will play North America, Europe and Australia all through 2024 and 2025. The tour contains 4 Canadian stops: Toronto (August 18), Vancouver (September 23), Calgary (September 27) and Edmonton (September 29).

Infantile Gambino has introduced The New World Tour , which is ready to kick off in Oklahoma Metropolis on August 11.

A number of presales start as early as Wednesday, Might 15 at 10:00AM native time. The overall onsale is ready to go dwell on Friday, Might 17 at 10:00AM native time. Extra data may be discovered right here.

See the total record of dates under.

On prime of the tour information, Glover dropped some thrilling information about new and previous music. He has reimagined and re-recorded Infantile Gambino’s 2020 album, 3.15.20, which is now accessible on all DSPs beneath the identify Atavista. On socials, he added that “there is a particular vinyl coming quickly w/ visuals for every track.”

Much more attention-grabbing of word is that he additionally revealed “the all new infantile gambino album comes out in the summertime.” No information about whether or not it would arrive earlier than the tour begins, however followers can possible count on to listen to a few of these new songs at his exhibits.