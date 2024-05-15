Connect with us

Lions QB Jared Goff agrees to terms on four-year, $212 million extension

Goff’s extension could possibly be seen coming for fairly a while. He completed within the prime 4 in each passing yards (4,575) and passing touchdowns (30) in 2024, propelling a Lions offense that completed third in yards per sport and powered Detroit to its first division title in 30 years, two playoff wins and an look within the NFC Championship Sport.

Merely put, when Goff succeeded, Detroit thrived. All that was left was to pay him accordingly. They’re kindred spirits and companions, too, as they’ve each reclaimed their trajectories by working collectively, reviving Goff’s profession and turning the Lions right into a legit winner within the course of.

They’re additionally each connected on the hip for the following few years. If all goes nicely, it needs to be the continuation of a once-unexpectedly lovely partnership.

